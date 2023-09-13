Is McDonald's removing their self-serve soda machines? Details explored as netizens criticize the fast food chain

Self-serve soda will no longer be available at McDonald's, which was confirmed by the brand to CBS News on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. They further mentioned that the fast food restaurant business plans to eliminate self-service "beverage stations" at its U.S. stores by 2032. However, when asked by media houses like CBS News, a representative declined to comment on how the modification will affect the stores outside U.S.

Other fast food restaurants already have behind-the-counter beverage machines, and a few restaurants across the nation have started the change. The State Journal-Register, which broke the news of the company's plans for the first time last week, claims that a number of sites in Illinois, for instance, are beginning to phase out self-service soda.

On the other hand, when asked to give a statement by FOX Business, the company stated:

"This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant".

McDonald's USA further mentioned that the move is being made to ensure a consistent ordering process for all customers and employees, whether they are dining in person, using a drive-through, or ordering through the company's app.

As expected, this decision by the food franchise sparked reactions among the social media users. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), they expressed their disappointment on the same topic.

The time to bid adieu to the self-serve soda machines at McDonald's is nigh

Netizens react as the news goes viral (Image via Getty Images)

According to FOX Business, McDonald's USA also revealed that customers must ask the staff working the counter for refills. When the aforementioned media outlets questioned the brand about the reasons for the move, the company refused to provide any further comments.

The State Journal-Register reports that the adjustment has already been implemented at a number of Illinois-based restaurants of the company. Franchise owner Mikel Petro told the newspaper:

"It’s an evolution towards convenience and (the result of) the growth of digital service."

Reportedly, 15 McDonald's locations are owned and run by Petro and his family throughout central Illinois.

However, the business didn't say whether any other aspects, including money or cleanliness, had anything to do with the decision. This news shocked everyone, as customers have been filling and refilling their beverages using the machines for years without making additional trips to the cashier.

Likewise, the decision of the company sparked backlash among the netizens, who took to X and under the comment section of the post uploaded by @PopBase to voice their opinion and criticize the decision of the brand.

Netizens speak up regarding the franchise's decision (Image via X / @PopBase)

McRib is yet another item that has been discontinued from McDonald's menu

The franchise has already discontinued McRib (Image via McDonald's)

The chain has modified its strategy and menu previously as well. McDonald's has removed items from their menu in recent years, including the McRib, which has been offered intermittently since its introduction in 1981.

The McRib is a barbecue-flavored pork sandwich with slivered onions and pickles as toppings, which was introduced to McDonald's eateries in 1981. It was mostly intended for adults and was offered for four years before being discontinued. Despite the chain releasing it for short runs in the US over the past few years, it only made another brief return for five weeks in 2015.