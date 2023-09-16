Costco Monopoly Set: Price, availability, and other details explored

Costco and Hasbro Games are joining hands as they introduce a new Costco Monopoly Game set. Making the fall and the upcoming winter holidays a bit more fun, the new game sets allow two to six players to enjoy the classic Monopoly experience but with a sweet twist.

Unlike regular Monopoly, where players can indulge in buying or selling traditional properties, the Costco set only features some of the most popular Costco locations from across the globe. Priced at over $44.99, the limited edition sets are available for purchase on Costco.com and might also be sold at select locations across the United States.

Costco Monopoly Game sets come for over $44.99 (Image via Costco / Hasbro Games)

While the chain has not hinted at how long the new sets will be available, it has been indicated that they are "limited edition." As such, most limited-edition products are expected to be available only for a specific time period or until stocks last.

All you need to know about the Costco Monopoly Game sets

Board game lovers and collectors across the country may not be very surprised to hear it, but Costco has officially introduced a new Costco Monopoly Game set. Made in collaboration with Costco and Hasbro Games, the new set offers the classic Monopoly experience with Costco's own twist.

From swapping the traditional properties with global Costco locations to introducing Costco Gold and Executive membership cards and much more, the new game set can be the perfect family entertainment for both Costco and Monopoly fans. Similar to the traditional Monopoly Game sets, the Costco set is meant for people aged eight years or older and can be played with two to six people.

The Costco Monopoly Game set made in collaboration with Hasbro Games and Costco is up for sale on the chain's website (Image via Costco / Hasbro Games)

Some of the crucial features of the new game set include:

An oversized and illustrated game board - 22" x 22" Organizer and Banker's trays Costco-themed tokens Placeables shaped like Costco Warehouse and Food Court Tables representing hotels and houses respectively Gold Star and Executive Member Cards representing 'Chance' and 'Community Chest' respectively Deed cards and holders for Pallet cards A Guide for the Warehouse Dice Classic Monopoly money

Weighing over 5.05 lbs, the new game set comes with these dimensions: 11.75" W x 11.75" L x 3.58" H. Exclusively sold on the Costco website, the limited edition Costco Monopoly Game sets can be purchased for over $44.99. All online orders will start shipping within a week, but fans who don't want to wait that long can try visiting the nearest store, as select Costco locations may also have the new game sets up for sale.