Walmart limited-edition Scrub Daddy Sponges: price, colors, and other details explored

Walmart is already on the Halloween feels as the chain begins to offer Halloween-themed Scrub Daddy Sponges with a discount this week. Shaped like orange pumpkins, green Frankensteins, and white ghosts, the special-edition festive sponges feature a bright smile and can be perfect for cleaning your dishes and utensils.

Exclusively available for purchase at the nearest stores and on the chain's website, the Halloween-themed sponges can be purchased in a 3-pack or as individual products. While the 3-pack may only be available at the original price of $31.99, the individual packs of the three different Scrub Day Sponges can be availed for over $4.48 each (with a discount of $3.58).

First introduced to fans through the Shark Tank show in 2012, Scrub Daddy Sponges are widely popular among adults and children alike. Made for cleaning over 25 different surfaces, the soft sponges may come in handy throughout the year.

Walmart brings back Scrub Daddy Sponges in stock for over $4.48 each

Taking the first step forward towards the 'Spook-tober,' Walmart has brought back the Scrub Daddy Sponges to its shelves this week. Available with a discount of over $3.58 right now, the festive sponges can be bought from the nearest store or online for over $4.48.

Shaped like fun Halloween characters, including a green Frankenstein's monster, a white ghost, and an orange pumpkin, the special-edition sponges can be used to clean all sorts of utensils and dishes. Featuring a 'FlexTexture' foam, the Scrub Daddy Sponges allow users to choose between firmness by simply running the sponge under water.

While cold water makes the sponge firm for tougher stains, warm water makes it soft for easy cleaning. However, cleaning dishes is not the only job they are meant for. As per Scrub Daddy, these festive sponges look all-powerful, and can easily handle over 25 kinds of rough and premium surfaces, like leather, cars, bikes, chrome, and much more.

It is to be noted that the limited-edition sponges aren't always available for purchase at Walmart stores. Although they do show up on shelves every once in a while, they are usually priced over $8.06. As such, fans who may have been eyeing the limited-edition sponges for a long time should grab all three designs right now with the $3.58 discount.