"Need this ASAP": Taylor Swift Eras Tour Lego set possibility sends fans into a frenzy

A Taylor Swift Eras Tour LEGO set may not be too far off from reality as designs for the display set have begun catching the attention of Swifties. Put together by LEGO Ideas artist 'Donnydings,' the "LEGO concept set" is based around the singer's Eras tour. It features over 10 Taylor minifigures, four backup dancers, and guitarist Paul Sidoti.

Catching all the glimmer and glamor of the Eras tour, the set features several stages, props, fireworks, effects, and much more. It also has a wide range of functional components and parts, as the concept aims to offer Swifties a scaled-down display model of the Eras Tour in their homes.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Set by Donnydings is under review by the LEGO Ideas review team (Image via LEGO Ideas)

The Eras Tour set is yet to become a reality but it has already left Swifties across the country hyped by the simple possibility of it. They took to social media to discuss how they wanted the set as soon as possible with one fan even going on to say:

Tweet by the user @PrayForStormy (Image via Twitter)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour set concept is under review by the LEGO Ideas review team

First published on the LEGO Ideas website in June, the 2974-piece Eras Tour set Idea has already reached over 10,000 supporters and is in the review stage. It has 10 Taylor minifigures adorning the dresses from the ten albums and aims to offer a memorable display set to Swifties.

While the concept has a lot to offer, some of its crucial features include detachable Lover House screen effects, Evermore trees, a diamond stage, and sliding floor plates. It also has Bad Blood fire effects, Karma fireworks, backstage storage space, and much more. A scaled-down model of the Eras Tour stage, the set idea by LEGO Ideas artist Donnydings tries to enable fans to enjoy the backstage life of the tour as much as they enjoy the Eras Tour itself

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour set idea by LEGO Ideas artist Donnydings was first published back in June (Image via Lego Ideas)

Excited about the possibility of the Eras Tour set becoming a reality, fans couldn't help but share their joy and anticipation on social media. While some said that they needed the set, others while they had never been interested in LEGOs, the set was something they wanted.

However, it is worth noting that while many Swifties were busy sharing their excitement over the set, some fans were calling out all the misinformation about the Taylor Swift Eras Tour set being confirmed. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that it was 'just concept created" by LEGO Ideas.

It is to be noted that the Taylor Swift Eras Tour set is far from being confirmed as it has not even been approved by the LEGO Ideas review team as of now. The results of the review are expected to be published either by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

In case the Eras Tour set gets approval during the review process, it may have to go through a long round of lengthy licensing and other official processes before entering the production stage.