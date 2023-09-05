Costco Labor Day weekend membership deals and more

Costco seems to be offering a sweet compensation for its Labor Day closure as the chain introduced a new membership promotion. Usually available for $60 per year, the membership program is allowing new members to save a flat $30 on the annual membership plan. While members may still have to pay the $60 value upfront, they will be reimbursed the $30 in the form of a $30 Digital C. Shop Card.

Exclusively available throughout the Labor Day weekend, the limited-time deal can be very helpful for fans who have already been looking forward to joining the chain's membership program. To claim the deal, fans simply have to visit costco.com and join as a new member.

Make sure to enroll for the auto-renewal of your annual membership, and use the code 'CJPROMO' on the checkout page to receive the digital shop card.

Costco Gold Star membership costs over $60 yearly (Image via SOPA Images / Getty Images)

For those wondering, the chain offers two regular annual membership programs, Gold Star and Executive, priced at $60 and $120 respectively. As such, the limited-time promotional deal is applicable to both the membership programs until the end of Labor Day weekend.

$60 annual Costco membership can be availed at $30 on Labor Day weekend

If 'savings' happens to be your happy word, there's no way you would be able to ignore Costco's' new membership promotion. The limited-time promotion that can be availed until the Labor Day weekend, enables fans to save a flat $30 when purchasing an annual membership.

In simple terms, the $60 annual membership now costs only $30, but there's a catch.

Although the $60 membership fee will still have to be paid upfront, a flat amount of $30 will be reimbursed right away as a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card. Readers can take benefit of the promotion by visiting the chain's website and joining as a new member.

It is also necessary to enroll for an annual membership auto-renewal. Once done, use the code 'CJPROMO' at checkout and make the payment to get your $30 back as a digital shop card.

The limited-time membership promotion is good till this Labor Day weekend (Image via Tim Boyle / Getty Images)

If you've already joined the membership program, check out some of these limited-time deals starting this week:

Dunkin' Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee (45-ounce) - Available for $19.99 after a $6 discount. Cheerios (2-pack) - Get it for $7.49 after a $2.50 discount. Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola - Get it for as low as $10.41. PopCorners Variety Pack (30 bags) - Enjoy $3.50 off and get it for $13.49. Kinder Bueno Chocolate Hazelnut Bars (20-count box) - Priced at $14.39 after a $4.60 discount. Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages (16 sausage links) - Get it for $16.86 online after a $4 off. Cambell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup (8 cans) - Available at $10.39 after a $5.60 discount.

All aforementioned deals can be availed at the nearest participating store and online. While some of the deals may be limited to in-store purchases, others may be exclusive to online purchases.

Readers can find more deals at the store or when shopping online on the Costco website.