Subway is offering an all-new dining experience with the Subway in the Sky restaurant. As the name suggests, the restaurant is based on a blimp (barrage balloon or an airship). The 180-foot-long flying restaurant embodies the chain's new 'The Beast' sandwich and it will be launched on Friday, September 1.

The floating restaurant is also scheduled to make stops in several cities across the United States, including - Kansas City, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami. Floating at least 1,000 feet above ground level, the all-new restaurant will accommodate up to six customers on every trip.

Subway in the Sky floating restaurant is set to launch on September 1 (Image via Subway)

Fans who are interested in being part of the once-in-a-lifetime dining experience can visit the website - Register.SubwayInTheSky.com - to register for the limited number of seats.

Subway in the Sky flying restaurant to offer customers an exclusive menu

Subway is taking its sandwiches to the skies with the new Subway in the Sky flying restaurant. The unique restaurant is built on the gondola of a blimp or a barrage balloon featuring the chain's new The Beast Deli Heroes sandwich.

Floating across the United States for a limited time, the Subway restaurant will land in cities including Kansas, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami. Offering customers an opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, Subway in the Sky will have an exclusive menu. This will include the chain's four new Subway Deli Hero subs sandwiches - The Beast (#30), Titan Turkey (#15), Garlic Roast Beef (#17), and Grand Slam Ham (#99).

The new restaurant will offer customers an exclusive menu (Image via Subway)

Up to six Subway fans will be able to board the flight per trip. Floating up to 1,000 feet from the ground, the restaurant will take at least 40 people on trips every day. It is to be noted that the trips are subject to delay or cancellation depending on unprecedented weather conditions.

A press release by the chain stated:

"The Subway in the Sky reinforces a summer of exciting changes at all U.S. restaurants following the debut of freshly sliced meats and Deli Hero subs, a major expansion and new category in its Subway Series menu. Alongside 10 straight quarters of positive sales and international growth, the sky is no longer the limit for Subway."

Those looking forward to the experience can visit the website - https://register.subwayinthesky.com - to reserve their seats. The floating restaurant will take to the skies between 08:00 am and 02:00 pm EST. Details about the cost of the reservations for the Subway in the Sky floating restaurant have not been disclosed yet.

Subway launched its Deli Heroes sandwiches in July 2023. The four Deli Hero sandwiches are made with the chain's 'in-store' sliced meat, which has received positive responses from customers across the country. Customers can grab the four new Deli Heroes subs from their nearest Subway restaurant or through pick-up or delivery via the chain's app or website.