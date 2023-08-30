Is Tesla getting its own diner and drive-in movie theatre? Details explored as brand is granted permission for Supercharger station

Elon Musk's Tesla recently received legal permission to build a Diner and Drive-In Movie Supercharger in Los Angeles. Following the legal approval from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the concept teased by Musk back in 2021 is now set to become a reality.

As per reports by Teslarati, the Tesla news website, the station has received approval to be built to the East of Hollywood on 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard. The Diner and Drive-In Movie Supercharger is expected to feature a drive-in theater, which will screen some of the most famous new and old movie clips. The project aims to offer a quick entertainment experience to customers as they wait for their electric vehicles to charge.

A concept model for the upcoming project made by a Twitter user (Image via @HowardModels on Twitter)

The applications for the project were submitted back in November 2022 and they were finally approved by the City of Los Angeles after eight months. A legal permit was issued to the company this year on July 18. Additionally, the grading inspections were completed and approved on August 9, which means that the company can finally start working on the project.

Tesla's Diner and Drive-In Movie Supercharger in Los Angeles will feature a restaurant with rooftop seating and more

Expand Tweet

Tesla owners may soon be able to charge their vehicles while enjoying some great movie clips and food as the company's Diner and Drive-In Movie Supercharger project receives legal approval. First teased by Elon Musk through a tweet back in April 2021, the project has been approved by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety and will be built to the East of Hollywood in Los Angeles.

"Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!," Musk tweeted in April 2021.

Aimed at offering people an interactive entertainment experience, the upcoming project is said to feature more than 30 charging stalls along with a restaurant with rooftop seating arrangements and several delicious food options to choose from.

Expected to be built at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard, the project will also have a drive-in movie theatre with two giant movie screens, where customers can enjoy some of the most popular clips from new and old movies.

Concept model of the Los Angeles Supercharger Station teased by the electric car company (Image via Tesla / Youtube)

The theatres will only screen 15 to 30-minute clips from movies as the Superchargers can charge vehicles for up to 200 miles in about 15 minutes. Though the same has not been officially announced yet, it is likely that the supercharger and diner will not only be limited to Tesla owners but may become the perfect charging spot for those with several other EVs including Ford.

As of this writing, there are no confirmed renders or images of what the upcoming project will look like or how soon will it be ready to welcome people. However, Musk's tweet from earlier this month suggests that it "should be ready later this year."