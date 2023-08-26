Which stores are open on Labor Day 2023? Details revealed

Labor Day holds great importance to Americans. Celebrated across the country on the first Monday of September every year, the auspicious day not only honors workers and their yearly achievements but also marks the unofficial end of summer. Falling on the fourth of September this year, it is a federal holiday meaning an extra 24 hours of holiday to the weekend for all federal employees.

Celebrated differently in different regions of the country, the day is often lined with lots of barbeques, cookouts, and pool parties. While you may have already made your plans for the day, the need for those fresh or missing ingredients is most likely to leave you running on those last-minute rounds to a grocery store or retailer. But rest assured, even if it's a federal holiday, your last-minute grocery runs won't be going in vain.

Federal employees in the United States will be enjoying an extra 24 hours of the weekend this September, thanks to Labor Day 2023 (Image via JGI / Tom Grill / Getty Images)

While some of the grocery stores and retailers are closed on September 4, there are many stores that will remain open for the eventful day. To make things a bit easier, we have made a list of the stores that won't leave you disappointed with a closed door even on a federal holiday.

Grocery stores that will remain open on Labor Day 2023

If your Labor Day plans also require last-minute visits to the nearest grocery store or retailers, you would also be wondering if they will even open for the day. While it can't be denied that the federal holiday means a holiday for all federal employees, it doesn't always affect people or employees working at private firms or organizations, including your favorite grocery stores or retailers.

Whether you need some fresh produce or ready-to-cook foods and snacks for your pool parties and cook-outs, you can safely visit most of the popular stores and retailers on September 4.

While some specific locations may remain closed, most of the others will remain open for Labor Day. However, Costco stores across the country will be closed like every year and will only open the next day on September 5, 2023.

Labor Day 2023 falls on September 4, the first Monday in September (Image via Ben Hasty / Getty Images)

Check out this list of stores open on September 4 to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience:

Whole Foods Wawa Walmart Walgreens Ulta Trader Joe's Target Shop Rite Sam's Club Safeway RiteAid Publix PetSmart Petco Meijer Lowes Kroger Kohl's Hy-Vee Home Depot Harris Teeter Fresh Market Food Lion Dollar Tree Dollar General CVS Buc-ees Big Lots Aldi Albertson's 7-Eleven

Though most of the aforementioned grocery stores or retail chains across the United States will be open for Labor Day, readers are more likely to experience reduced or specific operating hours at select locations.

Readers should contact the local store and enquire about the operating hours for the federal holiday before heading out.