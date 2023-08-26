Which restaurants are open on Labor Day 2023? List explored

The summer will soon be bidding its final adieu for the year as America begins to celebrate Labor Day. Scheduled for the first Monday of September every year, the federal holiday marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall. Happening on September 4 this year, the eventful day honors workers across the country and celebrates their everyday achievements.

A much-deserving holiday for working individuals across the United States, Labor Day is often lined with pool parties, barbeques, and outings. However, some of these experiences are also known to be affected by the holiday itself, as many restaurants and food chains close down for the day to give a day off to their workers. But rest assured, your holiday plans may not be in danger this year as we have got just the things for you.

Labor Day falls every year on the first Monday of September (Image via Stock Photo / Getty Images)

From locations for the best burgers to full-course meals, we have a list of all the popular restaurants and fast food chains that are ready to serve guests on September 4.

McDonald's, Taco Bell, and other restaurants and fast food chains that will be open on Labor Day 2023

While we may not be able to do much about the planning, we can certainly help you with a list of restaurants and fast food chains that won't disappoint you with a closed notice this September 4:

McDonald's - Though the hours may vary, McDonald's stores across the U.S. will be open for your Big Mac and other cravings on September 4. Bonefish Grill - Almost all Bonefish Grill locations will be open during regular hours. Carrabba's Italian Grill - Most locations will welcome guests during regular hours. Buffalo Wild Wings - Most locations will be open, but you may come across different operating hours. Firehouse Subs - Don't forget to elevate your pool parties with Firehouse Subs since most stores will be open on Labor Day. Longhorn Steakhouse - Select stores may operate during specific hours, but most of them will be open for the day. Taco Bell - Stores will be open, but guests can expect the hours to vary by location. Wendy's - Bid your goodbye to summer with a Frosty as Wendy's will be open on September 4. TGI Fridays - Most of the locations will be open, but hours may vary. Panera Bread - Most stores will operate during the regular hours. Olive Garden - Most stores will be welcoming guests on September 4. Subway - Most outlets will be open, but the operating hours are expected to vary. Chick-fil-A - Most locations will be operating during regular or reduced hours. QDOBA - Most locations will be open, but they may only operate within specific hours. Chipotle - Stores will be open, but operating hours may vary. Burger King - Most stores will be open and welcome guests during regular hours. Domino's - Most locations are open on Labor Day during regular or specific hours.

While most of the aforementioned stores across the United States will be open on Labor Day, September 4, some locations may follow reduced or specific hours. Readers are thus advised to confirm the operating hours with their local store for a hassle-free holiday experience.