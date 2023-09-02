Aldi September 2023 finds: List of items and all you need to know

Shopping for fall supplies might be a bit kind on pockets this month as Aldi introduces its monthly finds for September. Hitting stores starting September 1 and onwards, the seasonal list this time includes some of the most popular fall offerings such as pumpkin candles, pumpkin spice wine, pumpkin spice muffins, cheesy pizzas, juicy chicken drumsticks, and much more.

Available at all participating locations across the country, the seasonal finds for September can be a great option for people looking forward to stocking up on monthly essentials and groceries. Perfect for fall parties and family gatherings, the limited-time offerings can be availed when shopping at the nearest store or through the chain's website for delivery.

Aldi's monthly finds for September can be found in stores starting the first week of the month (Image via John Keeble / Getty Images)

Like every season, the monthly finds for September will rotate every seven days. While they will be available at most locations, they are highly likely to be available in limited quantities or until supplies last. As such, fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of grabbing their favorites should try shopping at the earliest.

Aldi is bringing some of the most popular monthly finds for September 2023

Known for its value offerings, Aldi is back with another month of savings as the chain introduced its September finds. Refreshing every month to offer the most awaited and new seasonal offerings, the seasonal finds can be found at all participating locations across the United States.

Loaded with the warmth of pumpkin spice and everything warm and nice, the seasonal finds are hitting stores on a rotational basis every week starting this Friday. Whether customers plan to eat more proteins this fall or just want to let loose this season, the chain has something for everyone, including options like juicy chicken, sweet corn popcorn, pizzas, and more.

The monthly find refreshes every month with new offerings (Image via Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

While the chain has much to offer this September, here are some of the products that one may have to consider checking out.

Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn

Celebrate the ample fall harvests with sweet-corn-flavored popcorn this month. Light on the carbs, the roasted popcorn can be availed for over $2.49. Hitting stores on September 6, it can be enjoyed right from the bag.

C. Roasted S. Corn Popcorn (Image via Aldi)

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Get yourself some cheesy goodness with Mama Cozzi’s buffalo chicken pizza for as low as $4.59. Available in stores starting September 27, the cheesy offering can be found in the frozen section. Loaded with savory buffalo chicken and buffalo ranch sauce, the thin-crust pizza comes with both white cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

M.C. Pizza K. Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Image via Aldi)

Huntington Home Frosted Pumpkin Candle

Let the homes be filled with the fragrance of fall with the limited-time Frosted Pumpkin Candles. Priced at over $6.99 each, these products can be found in several variants, such as - Pumpkin Honeycrisp, Autumn Pumpkin, and more. They can be found in stores starting the second week of September and onwards.

H. Home Frosted Pumpkin Candles (Image via Aldi)

Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine

Hitting stores starting September 6, the pumpkin spice mulled wine can be perfect for kicking back and relaxing after a long week. The products are priced at over $5.99 and offer the warm yet comfy feel of pumpkin spice in every sip. However, its availability at select locations may greatly depend on the state laws

Three M. Pumpkin Spice M. Wine (Image via Aldi)

Baker's Treat Apple or Pumpkin Mini Muffins

Indulge in the decadent goodness of pumpkin with the popular Baker's Treat Apple or Pumpkin Mini Muffins. Available in stores starting September 6 and onwards, they can be availed for over $2.75. Made with real apples and pumpkins, these sweet muffins can be a great snack for kids.

B.T. Apple or Pumpkin Mini Muffins (Image via Aldi)

Fresh Jumbo Pack Chicken Drumsticks

Whether one likes their drumsticks baked, grilled, or in a curry, they can have them almost every day with great savings on the chain's Jumbo Pack Chicken Drumsticks. Available for as low as 89 cents per lb., the limited-time offering can be found in stores starting the second week of September. While it may not be available at all locations, similar options can also be found in the store for under $1 and onwards.

Fresh J. Pack Chicken Drumsticks (Image via Aldi)

The chain is yet to reveal a full list of the seasonal offerings for September. However, customers looking forward to other upcoming deals and offerings for the season are advised to check with the nearest store or keep checking the chain's website for regular updates.