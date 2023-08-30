Little Debbie x Goose Creek snack cake candles: Varieties, price, and all you need to know

On August, 25, Little Debbie introduced new snack cake candles in collaboration with the popular fragrance brand, Goose Creek. Bringing together the goodness of both worlds, the new candles have been made with the expertise of the snack brand's flavor specialists and Goose Creek's experience in the fragrance industry.

Priced at over $25.50 ($13.99 with discount), the three-wick candle collection includes a wide range of fragrances inspired by Little Debbie's iconic snacks, including - Cosmic Brownie, Pumpkin Delights, Zebra Cakes, Christmas Tree Cakes, and more.

Interested individuals can buy the new candles from Walmart stores across the United States. Additionally, the snack-scented candles are also available for purchase on Goose Creek's website - https://goosecreekcandle.com.

The snack-scented candles capture the fragrance of the favorite American snack and can be found in stores starting August 25 (Image via Goose Creek)

Little Debbie x Goose Creek snack cake candles collection includes 12 varieties

Little Debbie has joined hands with the fragrance experts at Goose Creek for the launch of new Snack Cake Candles. A perfect gift for fans of the American snack brand, the new candles are made with premium aromatic oils that have been infused with the fragrances of some fan-favorite treats.

Aimed at offering customers an elevated olfactory experience, the snack-scented candles are priced at over $25.50.

The new snack-scented Goose Creek candles (Image via Goose Creek)

Inspired by some of the most iconic Little Debbie treats and snacks, the Goose Creek snack cake candles are available in the following variants:

Pumpkin Delights Cosmic Brownies Fall Party Cakes Oatmeal Creme Pies Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Zebra Cakes Swiss Rolls Fudge Rounds Honey Buns Nutty Buddy Christmas Tree Brownies Christmas Tree Cakes

The two brands announced the launch of the new candle collection through a joint press release on August 25, with Jordan Meece, the Chief Marketing Officer of Goose Creek, quoting:

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the McKee family. Both brands were dedicated to exploring the limits of fragrance creation to provide a unique new sensory experience ."

Offering a brief of what fans can expect from the candles, Meece added:

"Consumers can now accurately experience Little Debbie products from an olfactory perspective. Eating a snack cake while also burning the coordinating candle fragrance provides an elevated sensory experience. The Meece family is excited to provide an opportunity for Goose Creek fans to relive some of their favorite childhood memories through the power of fragrance."

It is important to note that the new candle collection is priced at over $25.50 each, but they are available for as low as $13.99 each for a limited time on the Goose Creek website. However, it is unclear if the discount is applicable while purchasing the scented candles from local Walmart stores.