Jack in the Box Angry Monster Tacos: Ingredients, availability, price, and other details explored

The new Angry Monster Tacos at Jack in the Box will be available till November 19

Jack in the Box is gearing up for Halloween and the chain recently introduced customers to its new Angry Monster Tacos. The new offering features an "Angry Red Taco Shell" that comes with spicy and flavorful seasoned fillings, melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, and the chain's savory taco sauce. Joining the chain's menu for a limited time, the Halloween-themed offering can be availed starting September 25.

Inspired by the returning Monster Tacos, the Angry Monster Tacos will be sold as a pair of two angry red tacos for over $3 each. While the returning Monster Tacos will be available to order in-store and through the chain's app, the new Angry Monster Tacos will be exclusively available through orders made on Jack's mobile app. It is important to note that the new offering will be available for a limited time until November 19.

Other Halloween treats available at the restaurant chain

Kicking off the pre-Halloween celebrations in style, the brand is also offering a wide range of other Halloween-themed treats that will pair perfectly with the spicy Angry Monster Tacos.

Basic Witch Shake - Priced at over $4.89, this Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookie Shake is loaded with Oreo Cookie pieces and served with whipped cream and cherries. Classic or Spicy Chicken Sauced & Loaded Sando - Priced at over $8.49, this sandwich features two all-white crispy chicken strips, white cheese sauce, french fries, ranch, bacon crumble, and the chain's Good Good Sauce. All these ingredients are served on a Brioche bun. Pumpkin Croissant Bites - Available as a three-piece offering for $2.50 and a six-piece for $5, it features bite-sized, buttery croissants loaded with warm decadent pumpkin filling. 2fer Croissant - Available as a pair for $6, it features a Croissant sandwich that comes with grilled sausage, fresh egg, and melted American cheese, which is all served between flaky butterfly croissants. A grilled ham and hickory smoked bacon option is also available.

As mentioned earlier, all the Halloween-themed offerings can be enjoyed at participating Jack in the Box stores starting September 25.