“Mambo sauce hits McDonalds of all places lmao”: Fans react as McDonald’s adds two new dipping sauces to its menu

McDonald’s seems to be spicing up its menu as leaks of two new dipping sauces start making the rounds on the internet. First reported by the popular Instagram page @snackolator, the new sauces include a breakfast special 'Sweet & Spicy Jam' and Mambo's sauce.

Expected to hit stores starting October 4, 2023, the new sauces will be exclusive to United States locations for now. Once launched, the new sauces will be available all throughout the day for fans to enjoy with their favorite entrées and sides like fries and McNuggets. Details about the pricing of the new sauces are expected to be revealed at a later date by McD.

News of the two new sauces hitting McD stores next month seems to have left fans a bit too excited as they continue to share their thoughts on the reveal post by @snackolator. Sharing a similar response, a user, @baltimorris, commented:

McDonald’s menu to get extra flavorful with the upcoming launch of two new dipping sauces

A new leak making the rounds on the internet suggests that McDonald’s will be introducing two new dipping sauces to its menu next month, and fans couldn't get any happier. Expected to be hitting U.S. locations starting next month on October 4, the new sauces include 'Sweet & Spicy Jam' and 'Mambo.'

As per the leaks, the new Mambo sauce is popular in the D.C. area and features a tomato-based sauce that offers a spicy, sweet, and vinegary flavor profile. The new 'Sweet & Spicy Jam,' on the other hand, is a breakfast-themed sauce that features a spicy flavor profile and is made with red pepper sauce, Szechuan peppercorns, cayenne pepper, and a hint of apple cider vinegar.

While the leaks are yet to be confirmed by McDonald’s, fans didn't seem to be bothered enough as they continue to share their excitement for the two new flavorful dipping sauces.

There were also some fans who didn't seem that interested in the new sauces but were hoping for the return of some classic McDonald’s sauces.

Once launched, the two new sauces can be found at all participating McDonald’s stores across the United States. While the pricing for the two new dippings has not been revealed yet, it is confirmed that they will be available on the menu throughout the day. It is to be noted that the two sauces will be hitting stores on October 4, but the marketing may only begin on or after October 9, 2023.