Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler: Where to buy, release date, and all you need to know 

Disney is set to join hands with Starbucks to unveil a new Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler. Offering a hint of nostalgia, the new tumbler comes in a blue and black color theme and features doodles and designs inspired by the 1993 movie Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas.

Exclusively available on ShopDisney's website, the new tumbler can be availed nationwide starting September 29, 2023, at 12 am PST. Once launched, the new tumbler may only be available for a limited time or until stock lasts.

The new Nightmare Before Christmas tumblers will be released this Friday (Image via ShopDisney)

It is important to note that the initial launch date for the Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler was September 25. However, the release has now been pushed back to September 29. As of this writing, Disney has not hinted at any other changes in the launch date.

Starbucks' Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler to be sold for about $50

While Starbucks released its Halloween Collection earlier this month, fans may have something more to look forward to as Disney unveiled a new tumbler this week. Based on the 1993 film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the new tumbler will be available starting this Friday, September 29, as a limited-edition item.

Expected to be sold exclusively on ShopDisney.com, the new tumbler features a bluish and black glossy exterior design, and comes with doodles and prints of iconic characters from the popular 1993 film. These include - Pumpkin King Jack Skellington, Sally, Jack's pet dog Jack Skellington Zero, and others. Additionally, the new Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler also comes with a black lid and a lime green straw.

While confirmed pricing for the new tumbler is yet to be released, the listing for other limited edition cups and tumblers on ShopDisney.com suggests that the new tumbler will be sold for about $50.

The new limited edition Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler will be available only on ShopDisney.com (Image via IMDB and ShopDisney)

Similar to other limited edition merchandise, the new Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler is expected to be sold out in no time. Those interested should get their hands on it as soon as it launches later this week.

Released back in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Disney stop-motion film that follows the story of Jack Skellington, the king of a place called Halloween Town. Wandering through the woods on a fateful day, Jack stumbles upon another place called Christmas Town and makes an attempt to take over their festival.