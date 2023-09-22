LEGO Super Mario Piranha plant: Where to buy, release date, price, and all you need to know 

LEGO has a joyful surprise for Mario fans as the brand unveils its new Super Mario™ Piranha Plant set. Introduced as set #71426, it recreates the iconic features of the 'Piranha Plant from the Super Mario Universe.' Measuring up to 23 cm (9 in.) in height, the new set can be a perfect centerpiece in your Mario collections.

The latest set, comprising over 540 pieces, is scheduled to hit stores nationwide on November 6 of this year. Fans will be able to get the new set through the brand's website, lego.com, and at major retailers and toy stores across the United States for $60.

The new Super Mario™ Piranha Plant set hits stores nationwide starting on November 6, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

While the new Super Mario™ Piranha Plant set may feel like a decent toy for small kids or children, it may not be very safe for them. Similar to other display and play sets, the Piranha Plant features small bricks and other components that can pose a choking hazard.

LEGO Super Mario™ Piranha Plant set meant for fans aged 18 years or older

LEGO is bringing the adventures of Super Mario straight to our homes as the brand introduces a new Super Mario™ Piranha Plant set. Hitting stores nationwide in November, the new set will be available at major retailers and the toy brand's web store, lego.com.

A classic recreation of the funky Piranha Plant from the Super Mario Universe, the new set comes with a buildable green pipe and two coin elements. Once built, fans can use the green pipe as a display stand for the Piranha Plant, just like we see them in the Super Mario games. While the coins may not be of much use for display, they can still be a great memento for all Super Mario fans.

The Super Mario™ Piranha Plant features a flexible structure that allows fans to display it in several iconic poses. It can be posed to your liking by fiddling with the posable structures in its leaves, mouth, stalk, and head.

The new Super Mario™ Piranha Plant set comes with a displayable pipe and two coin elements (Image via LEGO)

Made with over 540 pieces, the new display set comes as set number #71426, and has an age rating of 18+. The new set allows Mario fans to relive the days of nostalgia as they build through this 21-cm-high set. The complete dimensions of the new set are "23 cm (9 in.) high, 11 cm (4.5 in.) wide, and 17 cm (6.5 in.) deep."

Similar to other display and play sets, the Super Mario™ Piranha Plant can also be claimed through Insider Points. To claim the new set for free, fans may need to have over 390 Insider Points in their account. For those wondering, the Insider Points can be collected as you join the Insider program and make purchases of new sets.