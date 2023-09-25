Chipotle free Hand-Crafted Quesadillas: How to avail, deal, availability, and other details explored

Chipotle Mexican Grill and DoorDash are joining hands this Monday as they get ready to deliver free quesadillas to fans. The limited-time promotion that comes in honor of National Quesadilla Day on September 25 will allow DashPass members to grab free hand-crafted quesadillas on all orders valued at $25 or more.

The freebie is claimable through a promo code that will be shared on the TikTok page of popular creator Alexis Frost. Fans will be able to claim the freebie by using the promo code on the checkout page to get a Hand-Crafted Quesadilla at a discounted price. The deal is good at all participating locations in the United States and will only be claimable this Monday on National Quesadilla Day.

The free Hand-Crafted quesadillas are limited to DashPass members and will exclusively be available on Nationalism Quesadilla Day (Image via Chipotle Mexican Grill)

While the free quesadillas may only be available to the first 20,000 fans, others will be able to snag a $5 discount on orders valued at $25 or more. The $5 discount can also be claimed through the same promo code that fans will get from Alexis Frost's TikTok account. However, a single user may only be able to claim one of the two discounts.

Chipotle honors National Quesadilla Day with over 20,000 free Hand-Crafted Quesadillas for fans

It's raining quesadillas this National Quesadilla Day as Chipotle and DoorDash get ready to giveaway over 20,000 free Hand-Crafted quesadillas. Exclusively available on Monday, September 25, the one-day deal will allow all DashPash members to enjoy a free Hand-Crafted quesadilla as long as they place an order of $25 or more through the DoorDash app.

Additionally, the California-based fast food chain is also boosting the ordering speed by offering Alexis Frost's favorite Hand-Crafted quesadilla on DoorDash. Frost's favorite can be ordered with a single click on the DoorDash app and comes with a "Carne Asada Quesadilla with fajita veggies, sides of sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and roasted chili-corn salsa."

For those wondering, the Carne Asada Quesadilla comes with juicy and tender cuts of steak marinated and seasoned on the grill with a signature spice blend and served with hand-chopped cilantro and a quick squeeze of lime.

Whether you go with Frost's favorite or any other Hand-crafted quesadilla, the freebies can be claimed by placing a qualifying order through the DoorDash app and applying Frost's promo code at the checkout page. Fans will be able to get the promo code by tuning in to Alexis Frost's TikTok at 2 pm ET on Monday, September 25.

Fans can find the promo code for the free quesadilla by tuning in to Alex Frost's TikTok at 2 pm ET on National Quesadilla Day (Image via Chipotle)

Fans who miss out on the 20,000 free Hand-Crafted quesadillas can still join the celebrations, as the same promo code also offers a $5 discount on all DoorDash orders from Chipotle valued at $25 or more. Both of the deals can only be claimed this Monday, September 25, on National Quesadilla Day.