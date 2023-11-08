Shake Shack free Chicken Sandwich: How to Claim, Available Dates, and All You Need to Know

Shake Shack is inviting NFL fans to enjoy a free Chicken Shack - the chain's version of Chicken Sandwich - as it kicks off its latest promotions. The promotion is built around the NFL game scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2023. It will award fans free chicken sandwiches if "a player scores a touchdown and does the chicken dance in the end zone during the Sunday game."

If all conditions are met, fans will be able to claim their free chicken sandwiches between November 12 and November 19. To redeem the freebie, fans may have to visit the nearest Shack restaurant or order online through the chain's app or website. The free sandwiches can be claimed with a minimum purchase of $10 or more by applying the promotional code 'CHICKENDANCE' at checkout.

The free Chicken Shack can be claimed if NFL players do a chicken dance during the game this Sunday (Image via Shake Shack)

Irrespective of how fun this sounds, it isn't clear if the football players will consider doing a chicken dance after the touchdown during the scheduled NFL game.

All you need to know about Shake Shack's free Chicken Sandwich

Introduced back in 2016, Shake Shack's Chicken Shack is the chain's premium edition of a savory chicken sandwich. It has a golden-crispy, white-meat chicken breast, served over pickles, lettuce, and buttermilk herb mayo. Sandwiched between a toasted potato bun, the juicy chicken sandwich can be a perfect companion for times when one needs a quick mood uplifter.

Taking the savory chicken sandwich fun even further, Shake Shack has decided to offer it for free starting this Sunday. However, the catch is that the freebie will only be claimable on one condition. The condition is that a participating football player should make a touchdown during the game and do the chicken dance in the end zone.

If any of the players do the chicken dance, fans across the nation will be able to claim their free chicken sandwiches throughout the week. Claiming the freebie only requires one to put it in their cart along with other foods and beverages valued at $10 or more. Once the cart is ready, they can apply the promo code 'CHICKENDANCE' at checkout, finish the payment, and enjoy a Chicken Shack that usually goes for over $9 for free.

It is not clear how long or which steps of the Chicken Dance Shake Shack wants the players to do, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed as they wait for the NFL game.

The free Chicken Shack can only be claimed when ordering at a kiosk in-Shack, or through the chain's app or website (shakeshack.com) for pick-up and deliveries. Fans may have to ensure that the total cart value is at least $10 or more excluding the cost of the Chicken Shack sandwich to get it at the discounted price.