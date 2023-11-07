Veterans Day Meal Deals 2023: Top offers, discounts, and all you need to know 

Observed every year on November 11, Veterans Day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally known as Armistice Day, the eventful day is a federal holiday and is often spent around grills and barbecues with family and friends.

In order to express gratitude to brave veterans, several businesses, including fast food chains, offer deals and discounts for the day. Falling on Saturday this year, the day is lined with exciting offers for veterans, like free coffee, discounted pizzas, complimentary entrée, free breakfast combos, and much more.

Veterans or Armistice Day 2023 falls on Saturday this week (Image via Spencer Davis / Pexels)

As the name suggests, all deals and discounts for Veterans Day are limited to military veterans and those who are currently serving in the armed forces.

Exploring the list of brands celebrating Veterans Day with top deals and offers

This Saturday, the United States will be expressing gratitude to military veterans across the country, as we celebrate Veterans Day. The eventful day that was first observed in 1919 as Armistice Day, was later renamed in 1954 and is celebrated every year on November 11.

Similar to the previous years, the federal holiday this year is also marked with deals and discounts from popular fast food chains and coffeehouses. In order to appreciate veterans for their service, several chains are offering limited-time deals and discounts that US veterans will be able to claim at participating stores nationwide.

Veterans Day deals will be claimable at all participating stores on November 11 (Image via Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

A list of some of the most popular deals and discounts available for a limited time this Saturday can be found below:

Starbucks - Free tall coffee for all veterans, currently serving military professionals and military spouses. The deal is good for both hot and iced coffee options.

- Free tall coffee for all veterans, currently serving military professionals and military spouses. The deal is good for both hot and iced coffee options. Sonic - $0.99 Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wraps for veterans and serving military professionals

- $0.99 Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wraps for veterans and serving military professionals Smoothie King - Complimentary smoothies for veterans and currently serving members. Choice options include - Cherry X-Streme, Slim-n-trim vanilla, and Blueberry Heaven.

- Complimentary smoothies for veterans and currently serving members. Choice options include - Cherry X-Streme, Slim-n-trim vanilla, and Blueberry Heaven. Peet's Coffee - Former and active military can grab a free small tea or coffee.

- Former and active military can grab a free small tea or coffee. Krispy Kreme - Free small coffee (hot or iced) and a doughnut for all veterans and active military.

- Free small coffee (hot or iced) and a doughnut for all veterans and active military. Dunkin' - Free donuts for veterans and currently active members.

- Free donuts for veterans and currently active members. Biggby Coffee - Free brewed coffee for all veterans at participating locations. The deal is good for up to 24 ounces of brewed coffee.

- Free brewed coffee for all veterans at participating locations. The deal is good for up to 24 ounces of brewed coffee. Applebee's - Veterans and serving members can enjoy a complimentary entrée when dining in at any participating location. Veterans can also grab a $5 gift card, which can be redeemed for a meal within the next three weeks.

- Veterans and serving members can enjoy a complimentary entrée when dining in at any participating location. Veterans can also grab a $5 gift card, which can be redeemed for a meal within the next three weeks. Bob Evans - Free breakfast meals for active members and veterans on Veterans Day.

- Free breakfast meals for active members and veterans on Veterans Day. IHOP - A free pancake combo meal or stacked serving of red, white, and blue pancakes between 7 am and 7 pm on Veterans Day.

- A free pancake combo meal or stacked serving of red, white, and blue pancakes between 7 am and 7 pm on Veterans Day. McDonald's - Free breakfast combo meals for veterans and currently serving military members.

- Free breakfast combo meals for veterans and currently serving military members. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza - Free 12-inch Cheese Pizza for all veterans and active-duty military on November 11. The deal can only be claimed when dining in.

- Free 12-inch Cheese Pizza for all veterans and active-duty military on November 11. The deal can only be claimed when dining in. Black Angus Steakhouse - Current and former military members can get a free meal when dining in this Saturday.

It is to be noted that most of the deals and discounts mentioned above will be limited to Veterans Day only. Both veterans and currently serving military professionals will be eligible to claim the aforementioned offers. However, stores may require customers to produce a valid ID card or other identification to claim the deals and discounts.