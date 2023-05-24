Which stores are open on Memorial Day 2023? List explored

Observed every year on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day honors the brave men and women from the U.S. military who have sacrificed their lives while serving the country. Also considered the official beginning of summer in the United States, the federal holiday is marked by people visiting cemeteries and memorials to pay homage to the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country.

Falling on May 29 this year, almost all working individuals and students across the country will be enjoying a leave on this day. A day off work like this is often spent with family. Yet, whether it's picking groceries, or getting some food with the family, holidays can often leave you confused about stores that may be affected.

However, it is not the case this time. While some retailers and grocers may be closed this Monday, most of them are open throughout the day or operating with reduced hours.

Memorial Day 2023 falls on Monday, May 29 (Image via LeoPatrizi/ Getty Images)

Memorial Day is also considered to be the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States and was first observed on May 30, 1868. In the past, it was popularly known as the Decoration Day.

All you need to know about stores that are open this Memorial Day

This Monday, the United States will be honoring the U.S. Military personnel who died while serving the country. Observed every year on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day has long been a crucial day for people all across the country. A federal holiday observed every year, it was previously known as Decoration Day.

The day is often marked with outdoor activities and family time, but store closures can sometimes make things difficult for people. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of retailers and grocers that will be open for guests this Monday.

Whether you are returning after paying your respects and need to do some quick grocery shopping, or just dropping by the nearest retailer to pick up your dinner, you are all set with our list of the stores that will be open this Monday.

Memorial Day was previously known as Decoration Day (Image via Bloodua/ Getty Images)

Here's a list of all stores that will be open this Monday, May 29:

Harris Teeter - operating at regular or reduced hours Kroger - operating at regular or limited hours Meijer - operating at regular or reduced hours Ralphs - open for regular or limited hours Randalls - pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours Safeway - pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours Sam's Club - open until 6 pm Target - open at regular or reduced hours Tom Thumb - pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours Whole Foods - open at regular or limited hours

While most of these stores will be operating at regular hours, some specific locations may be operating at reduced or limited hours. Customers are advised to enquire with the store beforehand to ensure that they don't have to face a problem with their grocery runs.

It is to be noted that Costco and Natural Grocers locations across the country may be closed for Memorial Day. Both businesses have informed customers about the closure through their official websites.

Poll : 0 votes