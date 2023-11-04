Target Thanksgiving Meal Essentials 2023: Price, Items, and All You Need to Know

Thanksgiving won't be heavy on pockets this year as Target reveals its new pocket-friendly Thanksgiving meal essentials. Loaded with the goodness of seasonal flavors, the offerings include all the holiday essentials fans need to cook a scrumptious meal this Thanksgiving.

Priced at over $25, the Thanksgiving meal essentials offer at least seven classic holiday meal ingredients. These include Frozen Turkey, Russet Potatoes, Green Beans, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Jellied Cranberry, Turkey Stuffing Mix, and Roasted Turkey Gravy.

Available for purchase as early as November 1, the holiday essentials can be ordered either from Target.com or through the chain's app. Once ordered, the ingredients can be picked up from the nearest store or through the Drive Up service. Fans can also get the ingredients delivered right to their doorsteps by choosing the Same-Day Delivery service.

The pocket-friendly Thanksgiving meal options can be availed starting November 1 (Image via Target)

The chain introduced the Thanksgiving meal options through a press release on November 1, with Rick Gomez, Chief Food & Beverage Officer, Target, quoting:

"We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones."

Sharing a brief about all the possibilities this holiday season, Gomez added:

"In addition to our Thanksgiving meal for under $25, we can reach 80% of Americans with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour."

Target Thanksgiving Meal Essentials offer a full holiday platter at over $25

Target is offering an all-out $25 feast this season as the chain introduced its Thanksgiving meal essentials promotion. Available at stores starting November 1, the Thanksgiving meal essentials are aimed at allowing people to serve delicious holiday food to friends and family without burning a hole in their pockets.

Capable enough to feed up to four people, the limited-time meal essentials can be found at all participating stores throughout the month. Orders for the essentials can be placed through the chain's website or the phone app.

Starting this month, families will also be able to get eligible groceries by paying through the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, either in-store or through the chain's app or website.

The Thanksgiving meal options offer over seven Thanksgiving meal essentials for over $25 (Image via Target)

Here's a complete list of the items available under the Thanksgiving meal essentials for a limited time:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey, Frozen (10 to 16 lbs) - $10 to $15.84 Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb.) - $3.19 Good & Gather Cut Green Beans (14.5 oz.) - $0.69 Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup (22 oz.) - $1.39 Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.) - $2.19 Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix (6 oz.) - $2.69 Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.) - $2.59

Families hosting more than four people can simply double or triple the amount of ingredients depending on the number of people coming over for the Thanksgiving dinner. It is to be noted that most of these items will be available with a maximum order quantity between five to ten and can be availed at the same pocket-friendly prices.