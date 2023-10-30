Aldi November Finds 2023: List of things and all you need to know

The holidays may not be heavy on our pockets this year, as Aldi has unveiled its latest list of November Finds. Carrying the legacy forward, the seasonal offerings will deliver a month full of savings and can be found at stores starting as early as November 1, 2023. Loaded with seasonal favorites to make the holiday season extra joyous, the new offerings can be found at stores throughout the month.

Starting at as low as $1, the seasonal offerings will include a wide range of holiday essentials like advent calendars, Turkey gravy, stuffings, cookies, and much more. Similar to the previous months, the seasonal finds this November will also include a wide range of kitchen tools, utensils, and apparel, but most of the focus will be shifted towards the wide assortment of fan-favorite holiday essentials.

Making things extra special, the chain will also be offering Thanksgiving discounts this year. The limited-time discounts that begin on November 1 will allow fans to enjoy price cuts of over 50% on up to 70 holiday essentials.

Claimable at all locations across the United States, the holiday discounts will be available till the end of 2023.

List of popular Aldi November Finds 2023

Available both at stores nationwide and online, the monthly offerings will be exclusively available on a rotational basis every week and may include options like:

Advent calendars

Counting down to the winter holidays can never be joyous enough without Advent Calendars, and Aldi is not leaving any stones unturned as the chain offers a long list of options to choose from.

Starting for as low as $1.49, the advent calendars this year come in a wide range of options like - LEGO and Marvel toy advent calendars, Chocolate advent calendars, coffee advent calendars, and even sparkling wine advent calendars. They can be found in stores starting as early as November 1.

Winternacht Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Available with coatings of sweet icings and chocolate, the Winternacht Soft Gingerbread Cookies can be found in stores starting November 2. A perfect snack to go with a hot cup of tea or coffee, the cookies come in packs of three per box. Fans can get them for as low as $2.99.

Cheese

Whether you are cooking a scrumptious side of mac n' cheese, or just grilling yourself a sandwich this November, there will be a wide variety of cheese to choose from for all your needs.

From flavored cheese options to spreadable cheese, classic mozzarella to parmesan, and much more, the holiday essentials can be found in stores starting by the first week of November. While more options may be revealed in due time, fans will be able to grab Emporium Selection Gourmet Cheese Spreads at $3.49 for now.

Chef's Cupboard Turkey Gravy

Available in 12 oz jars, the Chef's Cupboard Turkey Gravy can be the perfect addition to Turkey dishes this Thanksgiving. Loaded with natural Turkey Juices, this gravy can be availed for over $1.09. Fans can get it in stores from the first week of November.

Turkey stuffings

Starting for as low as $0.99, the Turkey stuffings can make cooking the perfect Thanksgiving Turkey an easy task. Fans can get them from a wide range of brands - Chef's Cupboard Herb Stuffing ($0.99), Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing ($3.12), Stove Top Stuffing Chicken for Turkey ($2.48), and more.

These Thanksgiving essentials are available in stores starting November 2.

Others

While the chain is yet to reveal the full list of all seasonal offerings available this month, here are some of the other items one can expect:

Bremer Bistro Beef & 3 Bean Chili (11.8oz) - $3.99

Mama Cozi's Pizza Kitchen Korean Bulgogi Pizza (14.4oz) - $5.49

Butterball Smoked Whole Turkey - $2.49 per lb.

Bremer Chicken Gyro Kit (38 oz) - $12.49

Never Any! Fresh Butterflied Lamb Leg Rosemary Garlic or Unseasoned - $6.49 per lb.

Velveeta/Kraft Deluxe Shells or Macaroni and Cheese (12-14 oz) - $3.43

Campbell's Cheddar Cheese Soup (10.5 oz) - $1.72

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Celery Soup (10.5 oz) - $1.72

Swanson Chicken or Low Sodium Chicken Broth (14.5oz) - $1.26

More items available are listed on the official brand website.

As mentioned earlier, the November Finds this time will be available along with the chain's Thanksgiving discounts. The two limited-time deals will allow fans to snag some of the most popular holiday essentials at mind-blowing rates.