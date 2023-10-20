ALDI Thanksgiving discounts: Deals, items, availability, and all you need to know

ALDI has announced new Thanksgiving discounts on several holiday classics. The popular grocery and retail store chain will be offering discounts of up to 50% on over 70 holiday essentials.

Available at all participating stores across the United States, the limited-time Thanksgiving discounts can be enjoyed from November 1 until the end of 2023.

From potatoes to gravy, green beans to pumpkin pie, and cranberries to staples like flour and butter, the discounts will be available on all seasonal favorites that fans may need to cook delicious meals for their friends and family this Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving discounts can be availed at stores starting November 1 (Image via ALDI)

The chain shared the joyous news through a press release on October 18, with Dave Rinaldo, president of the German retail and grocery store chain, saying:

“Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and we’re so grateful for our many loyal customers from coast-to-coast. With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress.”

Sharing a quick brief on how both the food and company matter during Thanksgiving, Rinaldo added:

“What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s sitting around it, so ALDI is delivering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests.”

All you need to know about ALDI's Thanksgiving Discounts

Like last year, ALDI is offering quick relief to fans from the growing food prices by introducing new discounts for Thanksgiving 2023. Allowing families to get plenty of ingredients for cooking delicious holiday meals for all their guests, the limited-time sale will be offering price cuts of up to 50%.

As per the chain, the limited-time discounts will allow families to serve over three more guests "at the same price as a meal for ten people."

The limited-time Thanksgiving discounts offer savings of up to 50% (Image via ALDI)

While the discounts on several other holiday essentials will be revealed in the coming days, the chain is highlighting the following discounts this Thanksgiving:

Stonemill regular gravy mix - Was previously 59 cents, now 29 cents

Chef’s Cupboard French fried onions - Was previously $2.89, now $1.79

Fresh cranberries, 12 ounces - Was previously $1.49, now 99 cents

Appleton Farms prosciutto - Was previously $3.69, now $2.49

Happy Farms sharp cheddar - Was previously $1.99, now $1.39

Countryside Creamery salted pure Irish butter - Was previously $3.19, now $2.19

Stonemill pure vanilla - Was previously $5.89, now $3.49

Baker’s Corner pumpkin pie mix - Was previously $2.69, now $1.89

Southern Grove pecan halves - Was previously $5.59, now $3.49

Bake House Creations pie crust - Was previously $2.49, now $1.79

Apart from ALDI, Walmart may also have some special discounts for fans this holiday season as the chain hinted that it will "remove the inflation" of traditional meal ingredients this Thanksgiving.

Walmart's holiday discounts can be enjoyed at participating stores starting November 1 and will be available until December 26, 2023.