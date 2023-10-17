Andrew Zimmern frozen meals: where to buy, price, varieties, and other details revealed

Andrew Zimmern, the Emmy-winning and four times Beard-Award-winning chef, TV personality, and writer, is taking over the frozen meals market. He unveiled four new entrées last week, which is in partnership with Golden West Food Group. The new frozen entrées are being offered under the "By Andrew Zimmern" banner and include - "Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Swedish Meatballs, Turkey Dinner, and Meatloaf."

Aimed at offering "chef-quality" comforting meals without all the extra prepping stress, the new frozen entrées feature the goodness of drool-worthy flavors and quality ingredients. Priced at over $6.24 each, the new meals are available at Walmart stores across the United States and also online at Walmart.com.

Popular TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern introduces his first line of frozen meals (Image via @chefaz on Instagram)

The popular chef introduced the new frozen meals through a press release last week, quoting:

“These frozen meals are a result of years of exploration, passion, and dedication to the art of cooking.”

Sharing a quick brief about the new offerings with fans, Zimmern added:

“Whether you're enjoying the comforting notes of Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese or savoring the rich flavors of Swedish Meatballs, each dish tells a story of authentic flavors and family. With 'By Andrew Zimmern RR' frozen entrées, it is possible to enjoy chef-quality comfort food meals with all the quality and none of the stress."

Andrew Zimmern's new frozen meals are exclusively available at Walmart

Golden West Food Group is partnering with the Emmy-winning chef and TV personality, Andrew Zimmern this month, as they introduced new frozen meals. Making the upcoming winters even more comforting, the frozen entrées offer delectable flavors from all across the globe in a convenient heat-and-eat format.

Priced at over $6.24 for each meal, Zimmern's new frozen entrées are already available at Walmart stores across the United States. They can also be purchased online at Walmart.com. Incorporating the chef's love for cooking in every spoonful, the new entrées will allow fans to enjoy satiating meals even after a long and tiring day of work.

Andrew Zimmern's four new frozen entrées can be found at Walmart stores nationwide (Image via Businesswire)

For those who would like to know more about them, here's what the four new entrées offer:

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese – It features a creamy macaroni paired with a premium cheese blend and slow-cooked tender, and juicy pulled pork. Meatloaf – Inspired by Zimmern's Grandmother's recipe, it offers the classic meal with an aromatic twist of herbs and comes with creamy and light mashed potatoes. Turkey Dinner – It is Andrew's childhood favorite and features tender slices of roasted turkey breast paired with delectable sides of crisp green beans and creamy mashed potatoes. Swedish Meatballs – A family favorite from Andrew's home, it offers seasoned meatballs that are coated in a savory gravy and paired with well-cooked noodles.

Golden West Food Group had also recently partnered with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay for a new frozen entrée line. The Golden West Food Group has also partnered with several other popular chefs and brands in the past, including - Netflix, TGI Fridays, and Guy Fieri, among others.