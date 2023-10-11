Popeyes brings back Cajun-Style Turkey for Thanksgiving 2023: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Popeyes is back to make Thanksgiving feasts a bit more stress-free, as the chain is re-introducing its Cajun-style turkey. Exclusively available in the United States, the Thanksgiving favorite can be pre-ordered starting on October 10.

Known for its rich flavors, Cajun-Style Turkey features a whole Turkey hand-rubbed with savory Louisiana seasonings, including salt, dried onions, paprika, and dried garlic, among others, and cooked to perfection. Large enough to feed eight to ten people, the Cajun-Style Turkey comes for over $99.99 (excluding taxes) and can be pre-ordered at - https://thecajunfix.popeyes.com.

The Cajun-Style Turkey can be found both online and in stores starting October 10 and 17 respectively (Image via Popeyes.)

Once ordered, the seasonal offering will be delivered straight to your doorsteps in over two to three days. Starting on October 17, fans can also get the Cajun-style turkey from the nearest store by calling in or visiting beforehand to reserve an order. The limited-time offering can be found at all participating stores across the United States for a limited time or until supplies last.

Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey can be pre-ordered starting on October 10

Fans can cook up some delicious Thanksgiving feasts this season without all the extra work as the Cajun-Style Turkey returns to Popeyes. Available nationwide for a limited time, the holiday favorite can be pre-ordered on the company's site (https://thecajunfix.popeyes.com), starting as early as October 10.

Priced at over $99.99, the Thanksgiving offering can also be availed through reserved orders from the nearest stores, starting on October 17.

Loaded with the goodness of Cajun flavors, the offering features a full-size Turkey that is hand-rubbed with a zesty blend of Louisiana seasoning. The Cajun-style turkey is delivered frozen and only needs to be thawed and heated before it's ready to be enjoyed along with your family. While it may come in slightly varying sizes, the delectable turkey is suitable to feed gatherings of over eight to ten people.

The Cajun-style turkey comes pre-cooked and can be enjoyed right after thawing and heating (Image via P.)

The Cajun-style turkey is best served along with some holiday sides like Mac n' Cheese and Mashed Potatoes, among others. Interested readers can either prepare their favorite sides right at their home or order them for pick-up or delivery from the Popeyes app or website.

Readers must note that the Cajun-style Turkey is getting another price hike this year. Unlike the previous pricing of $94.99 (2022), the Thanksgiving favorite will be available for over $99.99 with a price hike of $5 this year.

The price hikes for turkey and chicken over the last few years have been linked to several factors including the after-effects of the pandemic, global inflation, and growing bird flu cases, among others.