Krispy Kreme launches Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts: Price, varieties, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme is all set to add a spooky twist to its menu this month as the chain introduces the all-new Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the new doughnuts are a special treat for the Halloween season.

Available in four exclusive variants, the limited-time doughnuts will hit the chain's menu nationwide on October 9. Starting at $2.49, the Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts can be ordered at the nearest participating store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries until October 31.

The new Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts hit stores nationwide on October 9 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The two brands introduced the new Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts through a joint press release on October 9, with Dave Skena, the Global Chief Brand Officer of Krispy Kreme, quoting:

“We’ve asked Scooby-Doo™ and his friends to solve ‘The Case of the Disappearing Doughnuts’ because it seems like whenever we put out a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, they vanish almost immediately. Scooby‑Doo™ is the perfect franchise this Halloween season for a fun collection of all-new doughnuts and to solve this spooky mystery.”

Krispy Kreme's Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts line includes the Mystery Machine Doughnut and three more flavors

Often known for its spooky mysteries and scary monsters, the Scooby-Doo franchise is all set to entertain fans once again with Krispy Kreme's new Halloween doughnuts. Hitting stores nationwide on October 9, the new doughnuts will take customers on a nostalgic ride down memory lane with designs featuring some of the scary monsters from the animated series, and of course Scooby-Doo himself.

The four new items include - Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut, Mystery Machine Doughnut, Spooky Monster Cookies N’ Kreme Doughnut, and Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut.

Individuals can enjoy the limited-time offerings either on their own for over $2.49 and $2.89, or get them in a new Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen for over $20.79. The Halloween Dozen includes four of each of the new doughnuts. The much-awaited doughnuts can be found at all participating stores until October 31.

The new Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts can be found nationwide till October 31 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The new Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts line includes:

Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut ($2.89) - This is an Original Glazed doughnut with a coating of Scooby-Doo blue icing. It is decorated with Scooby-Doo lime green icing swirls, orange cake batter buttercream, and a Scooby-Doo chocolate piece. Mystery Machine Doughnut ($2.89) - It features an Original Glazed doughnut coated with chocolate icing and comes with toppings including chocolate sprinkles, Scooby-Doo lime green icing, and a decadent Mystery Machine chocolate piece. Spooky Monster Cookies N' Kreme Doughnut ($2.89) - This is a chocolatey doughnut loaded with Oreo Cookies N’ Kreme filling and coated in Scooby-Doo purple icing. It comes with toppings including black chocolate icing, Oreo pieces, and a Scooby-Doo monster chocolate piece. Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut ($2.49) - It features an Original Glazed doughnut coated with bold orange icing and comes with Halloween sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme is also welcoming fans to enjoy some limited-time deals this month, including a 13-cent Original Glazed Dozen that can be availed on the purchase of any dozen at regular price on October 13.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a free doughnut of their choice if they visit any outlet in their Halloween costume on October 31. All deals are exclusive to the United States and can only be availed at participating locations.