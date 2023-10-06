Burger King Onion Rings and French Fries Combo: Launch date, availability, and all you need to know

Burger King is all set to fix our hunger pangs this month as the chain introduces 'Have-sies'—an Onion Ring and French Fries combo. A perfect side for those who find it difficult to choose between the fan-favorite french fries and crispy onion rings, the new combo hits stores nationwide next Thursday, October 12.

While the pricing for the new offering is yet to be revealed, fans can expect it to start at over $4. The new offering will be available either a la carte or with new value, small, medium, and large meal options. Once launched, the Have-sies can be ordered at the nearest participating store or through the chain's app or website for pickup and deliveries.

The new Have-sies offer a perfect combo of salted classic french fries and crispy golden brown onion rings (Image via Burger King)

The chain introduced the new Have-sies through a press release on October 4, with Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, BK North America, saying:

“Burger King is all about letting Guests ‘have it their way,’ and while the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is often the star of the show, that also includes side options when ordering combo meals.”

Sharing the excitement about the new combo offering with fans, Pat O’Toole added:

“We know Guests love our onion rings that they can’t get anywhere else, but it’s hard to give up on the classic French fry — so we’re excited to offer both in true BK fashion.”

Burger King's Onion Rings and French Fries Combo hits stores on October 12

Burger King is making side choices a bit more rewarding as the chain introduces Have-sies. First tested in select stores across Florida and Miami earlier this year, the Onion Rings and French Fries Combo received a great response and are finally joining the chain's menu as a permanent offering starting October 12.

For those wondering, the new offering features an almost equal number of hot and salted Classic French Fries and pairs of golden brown crispy Onion Rings.

The new Have-sies are expected to be priced at over $4 (Image via Burger King)

Best enjoyed piping hot, BK's french fries are made with quality potatoes which are fried to perfection and served with a balanced salt seasoning. The chain's Onion Rings, on the other hand, are made with breaded fresh onion slices that are fried until golden brown, leaving them tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Once launched next week, the new Have-sies will allow fans to enjoy the best of both popular sides without making any compromises. While confirmed pricing for the new offering may be revealed at a later date, fans can expect it to be available for over $4 without taxes.