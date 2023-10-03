McDonald’s is officially bringing back McRib for a limited time after a farewell last year

A Farewell Tour last year was not enough to keep the McRibs away from the McDonald’s menu as the chain announced they would return next month. Dating back to 1981, the popular offering features a barbeque-style sandwich that is served on a hoagie-style bun and comes loaded with barbecue-sauce-coated seasoned boneless pork, crispy pickles, and onions.

Hitting the chain's menu next month, the old favorite can be enjoyed in select regions across the United States. While a confirmed list of regions where it will be available has not been released, the limited-time offering is less likely to be found on the menu in New York McDonald's restaurants. A confirmed date for the availability has also not been revealed yet.

The McRib returns to the McDonald's menu for a limited time starting in November (Image via McDonald’s)

Talking to the press about the return of the McRibs, a spokesperson for McDonald's commented:

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour. While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November.”

The McRib returns to the McDonald’s menu for a limited time starting this November

The elusive McRib is all set to entertain the taste buds of fans once again as McDonald’s announced the return of the saucy sandwich. Loaded with the goodness of seasoned pork and smoky barbeque sauce, the returning favorite can be enjoyed across the United States starting this November.

A crucial part of the McDonald’s menu for decades, the McRib can be considered one of those offerings that the chain just can't let go of. Having a cult-like following, the saucy sandwich often returns to the chain's menu every year during the winter.

Featuring a smokey and spicy flavor profile, the McRib is highly likely to continue for the next few years to come.

The McRib is expected to be available at the previous pricing of over $5.39 (Image via McDonald's)

Similar to the previous returns, the McRib will only be available for a limited time at select participating stores across the country. Expected to be available at the previous pricing of over $5.39, the old favorite is not confirmed to be a part of any special promotions or deals as of now.

Fans looking forward to enjoying the limited-time offering may have a hard time finding it at stores as it will only be available in select regions. However, you can always use the McRib locator website - https://mcriblocator.com - to find the nearest store serving McRibs.

It is to be noted that not all sightings on the McRib locator website are accurate, hence it's best advised to confirm the same by calling the store.