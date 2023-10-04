Lucky Charms teams up with Loki for a limited-edition cereal box as Marvel series returns for a second season

General Mills is ready to welcome season 2 of the popular Marvel series, Loki, as the brand introduces a new “Lucky Charms” breakfast cereal box. Featuring 3D graphics of the God of Mischief himself, the limited-edition boxes are set to hit stores nationwide on October 6, 2023, the day after the release of season two.

Priced at over $7.96, the collectible boxes come with Lucky Charms cereal that can be enjoyed while binging on the much-awaited Marvel series. Exclusively sold at Walmart.com, the Lucky Charms boxes can be purchased starting as early as 11:30 am PT on Friday. Available in limited numbers, the collectible will only be up for purchase for a limited time or until supplies last.

Loki returns for another round of mischievous adventures this Friday (Image via IMDB / Marvel Studios)

The limited-edition cereal boxes portray both Lucky and the God of Mischief together in a single doodle thanks to the 3D graphics. Tilting the boxes makes the magic happen as the two iconic characters start appearing on the cereal box subsequently.

All you need to know about Lucky Charms' limited edition Loki Cereal Box

Scheduled for a global DisneyPlus premiere on October 6, Loki season 2 will be a six-episode series. This season the God of Mischief will be seen working with several Time Variance Authority (TVA) members like Mobius M. Mobius, Ouroboros (OB), Hunter B-15, and others.

He will go through several adventures and adversaries to find 'Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes - the TVA mascot.' The hype for the upcoming show among fans is really high and several brands are joining in on the fun.

As such General Mills has also decided to celebrate the release of the upcoming series by dedicating limited edition boxes to the God of Mischief himself. Featuring 3D graphics of the Lucky Charms mascot and Loki on the front, the limited-edition boxes will be priced at over $7.96 and will be exclusively sold through Walmart. Just like last season, the collectibles cereal boxes will only be available for purchase online starting 11:30 am PT on October 6.

The limited edition Lucky Charms will be available on the Walmart website (Image via General Mills)

This is not the first time General Mills has partnered with Marvel Studios for the Loki TV series. The two brands also partnered for the launch of a limited-edition cereal box back in 2021 during the release of the first season of the series.

At that time, the brand introduced a limited number of over 3,500 cereal boxes that were sold out in no time. While the boxes soon started appearing on websites like eBay, they were listed with pricing that went as far as $80 and above.

A similar scenario could be expected for the season 2 cereal boxes as well, hence fans are advised to order them as soon as they launch on Friday.