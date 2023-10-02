Loki season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Loki, the Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, is back for Loki season 2 on Disney Plus on October 5, 2023, in the United States, and October 6, 2023, in the UK and Australia. Season 2 will continue to delve into the mysteries of the multiverse and the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Loki season 2 will bring an innovative approach by focusing on the concept of time slipping. This shift in storytelling opens up a new world of adventures for our favorite character, Loki.

The time-slipping concept was first introduced previously in the Spider-Verse franchise, notably in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Fans can look forward to upcoming episodes of Loki season 2 on Disney Plus, released every Thursday in the US and every Friday in the UK and Australia.

This season consists of six episodes, each running for approximately 50 minutes, delivering a mix of action, thrills, and sci-fi adventure.

Release schedule and timings

The upcoming episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. Therefore, fans can also anticipate the finale of this season to be aired on November 9th, 2023, in the US and on November 10th, 2023, in both the UK and Australia.

In the meantime, the episodes will be accessible at different times in different time zones and regions. Below is a rundown of all episodes that will be released on Disney Plus, considering the title, release date, and Eastern Standard Time and Pacific Standard Time:

Episode number Release date and time Episode 1 October 5, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT Episode 2 October 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT Episode 3 October 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT Episode 4 October 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT Episode 5 November 02, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT Episode 6 November 09, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT

Streaming platform details

The exclusive home for Loki season 2 is Disney Plus, specifically on Disney+ Hotstar.

Given that Disney+ Hotstar had already secured the streaming rights for the first season, it was a logical progression for them to continue hosting the second season as well.

Disney provides viewers with two subscription choices: Disney+ with advertisements at $7.99 per month and Disney+ Premium ad-free at a monthly fee of $10.99.

What to expect from Loki season 2?

Fans can get an idea about the plot of Loki Season 2 from its continuous trailers. It introduces viewers to a complex challenge faced by the Asgardian God of Mischief: time-slipping, a phenomenon reminiscent of the glitching seen in the Spider-Verse franchise.

Time slipping is not ordinary time travel; it has left chaos for the Time Variance Authority (TVA). TVA was supposed to prevent such temporal manipulation but couldn’t.

The trailer also unveils a scene where Loki and Mobius encounter a character portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, who emphasizes that time-slipping is deemed impossible within the TVA headquarters, making it an alarming anomaly.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's engaging screen presence and compelling action sequences have impressed the audience. (Image via Marvel)

Although the trailer doesn't explain the cause of Loki’s time-slipping, several theories have emerged.

One suggests it may be linked to Loki's interaction with He Who Remains at the end of the previous season, while another ties it to the existence of other universes, often referred to as the Multiverse by fans.

However, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's engaging screen presence and compelling action sequences with mysteries surrounding Loki's temporal predicament are sure to keep fans active for its arrival.