Burger King Trick Or Heat Meal: Items, price, availability, and other details explored as chain unveils Halloween menu

Burger King recently left fans excited as the chain unveiled its new Trick or Heat Meals. The new meals are set to hit stores nationwide starting October 13, 2023. Priced at over $13, the power-packed meal comes with the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries (4-piece), a Hershey Sundae, a drink of one's choice, and more.

Exclusively available to Royal Perks Members, the digital-only deal can be enjoyed at all participating stores across the United States for a limited time.

The new Trick Or Heat Meal hits stores across the United States on October 13 (Image via Burger King)

The chain introduced the new Trick Or Heat Meal through a press release on October 2, with Pat O'Toole, the Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, quoting:

“Earlier this year, we asked Guests if we should bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or introduce Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. The results were split, so we’re adding both products to our menus nationwide* this Halloween season, giving Guests multiple ways to enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and heat.”

Briefing fans about the new offerings and the power-packed meal, Pat O'Toole added:

“We’re excited for fans to have a new way to enjoy our signature Chicken Fries and bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper with an eye-catching orange bun achieved with the use of paprika, showing that spook-tacular innovations don’t mean you have to sacrifice quality or flavor.”

Burger King's Trick Or Heat Meal includes a Ghost Pepper Whopper and more delicious items

The Halloween-themed meal bundles hit stores nationwide on October 13. Available both in a spicy and classic variant, the limited-time meals will exclusively be accessible to the Royal Perks members across the United States.

Several individuals are now awaiting Friday the 13th and are excited to get their hands on the new meals.

The digital-only Trick Or Heat Meals were recently unveiled by the chain (Image via Burger King)

The items in the Halloween meals include:

Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries - The new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries are prepared with all-white meat. This crispy chicken dish is taken to the next level with an extra kick of heat from Ghost Peppers. Ghost Pepper Whopper - The returning Ghost Pepper Whopper takes inspiration from the classic Burger King Whopper and comes with a juicy 100% original beef patty, spicy queso, smokey bacon, crisp jalapeños, and ghost pepper cheese, all packed between a toasted orange bun featuring sesame seed toppings. French Fries - Crispy golden potato fries seasoned with salt. Hershey Sundae - This dish features a crunchy chocolate crust loaded with a rich chocolate crème filling. It comes topped with HERSHEY'S Chocolate Chips. Fountain Drink - Customers can avail of a drink of their choice with the meal, including - Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and more.

The digital-only meals can be enjoyed at all participating stores until October 31. Priced at $13 (excluding taxes), the new meals also come with a limited-edition Burger King crown featuring a "sweetly spooky ghost pepper character."