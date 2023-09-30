Taco Bell Vegan Nacho Fries and Sauce: Availability, Price, Nutrition Facts, and Other Details Revealed

Taco Bell is upgrading an old favorite as the chain unveils new 'Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce.' Hitting stores nationwide starting October 12, the new Vegan offering is an upgrade to the fan-favorite Nacho Fries that returned to the chain's menu earlier this week.

Priced at over $2.19 for a regular serving size, the cheesy snack can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country for a limited time. Additionally, the chain will also be serving the Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce in a large size for over $2.99.

New Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce hit the chain's menu next month on October 12 (Image via Taco Bell)

The chain introduced the new Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce earlier this week, with Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, quoting:

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce."

Welcoming fans to enjoy the new vegan offering, Matthews added:

"This sauce... represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you'r vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table."

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries returned to the menu on September 28

Taco Bell is all set to serve a vegan item on its nationwide menu as the chain introduces a new 'Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce.' A vegan upgrade to the recently returned Nacho Fries, the new offering is certified to be Vegan by the American Vegan Association (AVA).

For those wondering, the 'Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce' features crispy french fries that are seasoned with a flavor blend of spices and served with a warm and gooey all-vegan nacho cheese sauce. Available on the chain's menu starting October 12, the new offering can be enjoyed nationwide for a limited time only.

The new Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce is certified to be Vegan by the American Vegan Association (Image via T. Bell)

Fans will be able to grab the new 'Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce' in a regular serving size for over $2.19 or a large serving size for over $2.99 at all participating Taco Bell locations across the country.

Nutritional factors of Taco Bell's new Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce

Checking what you eat all the time may not always be very efficient, but it sure goes a long way. If you happen to be one of the people who prefers knowing what you are about to consume, here's a quick list of the nutritional factors of the new Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce (large):

Nutrients Values Calories 460 Cal Fats 26 grams Saturated Fats 2 grams Carbs 51 grams Protein 7 grams Sodium 1100 milligrams

Fans looking forward to the new offering can either wait for its launch next month or check out the dairy-based classic Nacho Fries with Cheese Sauce that is already available on the menu nationwide.

Lying at the base of the 'Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce,' the Vegan Cheese Sauce was first tested with the chain's Vegan Crunchwraps earlier this year. Exclusively available at select locations, the test offering received a warm response from vegan fans, who couldn't help requesting that it be available nationwide.