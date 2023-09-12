Taco Bell Rolled Chicken Tacos: Price, availability, and other details

Taco Bell is welcoming fans to enjoy an exciting treat as the chain recently announced the return of the Rolled Chicken Tacos. Once a fan-favorite item, the cigar-like tacos are made with golden brown fried corn tortillas that come with a juicy filling of marinated and slow-cooked all-white meat chicken.

The much-loved items returned to the menu on September 8 and can be enjoyed all across the United States. Available either in a two-pack serving for over $2.99 or in a four-pack serving for $5.49, the Rolled Chicken Tacos can be ordered at the nearest participating restaurant or through the chain's mobile app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The Rolled Chicken Tacos returned to the menu (Image via Taco Bell)

It is currently unknown until when the Rolled Chicken Tacos will be available on the menu.

Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Tacos are available in four combos

First introduced to Taco Bell's menu back in 2014, the Rolled Chicken Tacos act as a quick easy-to-eat snack. Shaped like cigars, the returning tacos can be a fun treat for adults and children as well.

Featuring a cigar-shaped golden brown fried corn tortilla, the Rolled Chicken Tacos come with a juicy filling of delicious chicken. Marinated in an aromatic blend of spices, the all-white meat chicken is slow-cooked and the natural juices enhance the flavor profile of the meat. Served with dips of one's choice, the Rolled Tacos act as the perfect appetizer.

The Rolled Chicken Tacos (Image via Taco Bell)

The returning favorites are currently available in four unique serving combos including:

Two-pack Rolled Chicken Tacos for $2.99 - This comes with two Rolled Chicken Tacos with a choice of dip. Four-pack Rolled Chicken Tacos for $5.49 - This comes with four Rolled Chicken Tacos and two dips. Rolled Chicken Tacos Deluxe Box for $9.49 - This combo comes with two Rolled Chicken Tacos, one Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a serving of Cinnamon Twists or Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, a choice of Chalupa Supreme, a dip, and one Medium Fountain Drink. Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack for $10.99 - This comes with six Rolled Chicken Tacos, six Crunchy or Soft Tacos, and three choices of Dips or Sauces.

As mentioned earlier, the Rolled Chicken Tacos are available at all participating Taco Bell locations across the United States for a limited time. Orders for the returning favorite can be placed at the nearest participating location or through the chain's app or website.