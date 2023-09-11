The Cheesecake Factory introduces new Brunch Flatbread and Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs to its brunch menu

The Cheesecake Factory is upping its Sunday and Saturday Brunch game as the chain introduced two new brunch offerings this week. The power-packed brunch options that are hitting locations nationwide starting September 8 include Brunch Flatbread and Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs.

Exclusively available at participating locations, the new brunch offerings can be enjoyed until 2 pm. While the Brunch Flatbread goes for over $14.95, the Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs can be availed for over $17.95.

The new Brunch Flatbread can be availed for over $14.95 every Saturday and Sunday (Image via The Cheesecake Factory)

Fans looking forward to the two new offerings can find them at the nearest restaurant or place an order through the chain's app or website for pick-ups and deliveries.

The chain has not hinted if the new brunch offerings are joining the menu for a limited time or as permanent options. Either way, fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to sample them should try to order them at the earliest.

The Cheesecake Factory's new Bruch offerings promise to make for a hearty meal

Loaded with the goodness of bacon, cheese, pork, eggs, and more, the two new brunch options - Brunch Flatbread and Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs - pack enough punch in every portion and are guaranteed to leave one feeling full.

Available in restaurants starting September 8 and onwards, the two brunch offerings can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the United States every Sunday and Saturday. It is to be noted that similar to the chain's other brunch options, the two new offerings will only be available until 2 pm.

The new Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs offers a flavorful protein-packed brunch to keep you going every Saturday and Sunday (Image via The Cheesecake Factory)

Here's what the two new Brunch options offer:

Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs ($17.95) - A loaded protein-heavy meal that offers a flavorful serving of Kimchi Fried rice with glazed pork belly and fried eggs. It comes with a topping of sriracha aioli, bean sprouts, cilantro, and sesame. Brunch Flatbread ($14.95) - A perfect fix for a quick meal, the Brunch Flatbread comes loaded with melted cheese, crisp potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan, and tomatoes. It is served with a topping of fried eggs.

As mentioned earlier, the two new Brunch offerings can be enjoyed at all participating The Cheesecake Factory locations across the United States. As of now, the chain has not specified if they are joining the menu as permanent options or will only be around for a limited time. Fans can grab the new offering at the nearest location every Sunday and Saturday.