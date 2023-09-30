Dunkin’ Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets: Where to buy, price, availability, and other details

Dunkin’ is going all out for National Coffee Day as the chain announced free coffee and Taylor Swift-inspired bracelets. Available to all reward program members, the freebies can be claimed with any purchase of $1 or more at any participating locations in the United States.

The free coffee and bracelet are only claimable throughout the day this Friday or till supplies last. Made in collaboration with 'Little Words Project,' the bracelet is not confirmed to be linked to Taylor. Still, fans can't help putting them together after seeing how they feature a theme similar to the friendship bracelets popularized during Taylor's Eras Tour.

Dunkin’ offers free coffee and bracelets to fans on National Coffee Day this September 29 (Image via Business Wire)

Featuring funky phrases like "iced coffee," "eat the donut," and more, the new bracelets allow fans to wear their love for the donuts and coffeehouse chain.

The two brands announced the limited-time National Coffee Day deals through a press release earlier this week, with Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project, quoting:

“Since founding Little Words Project 10 years ago, my Dunkin’ coffee has fueled the daily grind that building a business requires. I am absolutely honored to be working with a brand as synonymous with joy as Dunkin'.”

Excited about the National Coffee Day and collaboration with the donuts and coffeehouse chain, Carrig added:

“So this National Coffee Day, not only will I be celebrating the drink that gets us all through the day-to-day, but also this absolute pinnacle moment for our brand.”

All you need to know about Dunkin’ and The Little Project Bracelets

Dunkin’ added extra cheer to the National Coffee Day celebrations as the brand announced free coffee and bracelets for all fans. Made in collaboration with 'The Little Project,' these bracelets allow fans to showcase their love for the donut and coffeehouse chain through minimalistic yet glamorous wearable bracelet merch.

While fans can grab them for free on National Coffee Day, the bracelets will also be available exclusively on littlewordsproject.com. Priced at over $30 each, the limited-edition bracelets can be availed starting at 8 am EST on September 29 for a limited time or until supplies last.

As mentioned earlier, the similarity in the theme between friendship bracelets From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the new bracelets from the Donuts and Coffeehouse chain has left fans wondering if there's a connection between the two.

The limited-time bracelets can also be purchased for $30 each from The Little Projcet's website (Image via Business Wire)

However, unlike the friendship bracelets that Swifties made as a gesture to share their love for the singer and the fandom with the fellows, Dunkin's bracelets are meant to allow fans to show the love they have for the donuts and coffeehouse chain and some of its classic offerings. Furthermore, neither of the brands has confirmed a possible connection between the bracelets and Taylor's Eras Tour.

The friendship bracelets sprung to popularity during the Eras Tour this past summer when Swifties were seen trading bracelets made with everything from charms to strings, letters to colorful beads, and more with each other. Featuring lyrics from Taylor's songs and even some inside jokes, the trendy bracelets took no time to gain iconic popularity.