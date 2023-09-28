Burger King PAW Patrol toys: varieties, availability, deals, and other details explored

Burger King, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures are collaborating as they unveil new 'King Jr.™ PAW Patrol Toys.' Inspired by the six pup heroes - Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Chase, Marshall, and Skye - from the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The new toys will be available with the King Jr. meals starting September 25.

Starting at $5.09 (excluding taxes), the new meals can be ordered at all participating locations across the United States for a limited time or until supplies last.

For those wondering, the King Jr. meals come in four variants:

A Cheeseburger meal

A Hamburger meal

A four-piece Chicken Nuggets meal

A six-piece chicken nuggets meal.

All four meals come with a choice of side, a choice of drink, and a toy.

New King Jr. meals with PAW Patrol toys can be ordered at participating stores starting September 25 (Image via Burger King)

The fast food chain announced the launch of the new 'King Jr.™ PAW Patrol' meals through a joint press release on September 25, with Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America, quoting:

“When B.K. received the call from ‘The Pup-Pad’ to collaborate with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon in celebration of the new PAW Patrol movie, we immediately jumped on the case to create a line of collectable King Jr. toys that we knew both our junior BK fans and their pawrents would love.”

Sharing the excitement with fans, Irene Trachtenberg, SVP of Worldwide Marketing & Partnerships at Paramount Pictures, added a statement to the release.

“We’re thrilled to unleash our partnership with B.K., giving fans the chance to celebrate PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ both in theatres and at Burger King restaurants this September.”

All you need to know about Burger King's PAW Patrol Toys

Scheduled to be released in theatres on September 29, the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie follows the story of the PAW Patrol pups who have now gained magical superpowers following a meteor strike. However, things soon turn sideways when a mad scientist and Mayor Humdinger steal their superpowers to turn themselves into dangerous supervillains.

As the movie progresses, the pups must work together to stop the supervillains and restore peace to Adventure City.

Celebrating the release of the upcoming PAW Patrol movie, Burger King is offering new King Jr. PAW Patrol meals with six limited-edition toys inspired by the six heroic pups from the franchise. Priced at over $5.09 and onwards, the new meals can be availed at all participating United States locations starting September 25.

Fans can collect over six limited-edition PAW Patrol toys with the King Jr. meals (Image via Burger King)

For those wondering, here's a list of the six PAW Patrol Toys available with the King Jr. meals for a limited time:

Rocky - It features Rocky in a batch-like wearable design with a light-up crystal light. Skye - It features Skye as a flying toy that can pick a height of up to 5 feet. Chase - It features Chase as a detachable toy that picks up speed when you pull it backward on the ground and release it. Liberty - It features a Liberty figure and a launcher, which can send the pup soaring in the air. Marshall - It features Marshall as a light-up toy with a crystal light. Rubble - It features Rubble as a launchable toy with a launcher.

Commemorating the eventful collaboration, Burger King also offers to all BK loyalty program members a free King Jr. meal. The free meal can be snagged with all purchases of $15 or above made through the chain's app or website. The freebie can be claimed between September 25 and October 15 at all participating locations across the United States.

Additionally, fans can also get a $10 Fandango reward that will allow them to watch the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ for free. The Fandango reward is available starting September 25, but only until supplies last.