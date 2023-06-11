PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - Release date, plot, and more details explored

PAW Patrol is back with another adventure in their upcoming movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The film is scheduled to be released on September 29, 2023, and will see the pups gain superpowers after a meteor crash lands in Adventure City. The film will be directed by Cal Brunker, who also directed the prequel, PAW Patrol: The Movie, which was released in 2021.

The upcoming animated film has an incredible voice cast with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian West, and Jimmy Kimmel all reprising their roles.

To celebrate the release of the first movie, Kim Kardashian organized a special screening for her kids and their friends, complete with treats, goodies, and PAW Patrol toys. She expressed her excitement about being a part of the film, knowing how much her kids love PAW Patrol.

What is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie about?

In the sequel to the first PAW Patrol movie, the upcoming animated film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a mystical meteor crash-lands in Adventure City. This grants the puppies new extraordinary powers and transforms them. Among them, Skye, the team's tiniest member, is particularly delighted by her newfound abilities.

The plot takes an unexpected turn when the pups' nemesis, Humdinger, escapes from prison and forms an alliance with Victoria Vance, a scientist obsessed with the meteor.

Their nefarious scheme involves stealing the superpowers to become supervillains. The destiny of Adventure City hangs in the balance, and the Mighty Pups must act swiftly to foil the villains' plans before it's too late.

Skye, in particular, will discover that even the smallest pup can make a monumental impact.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie cast and characters explored

Returning to reprise her role as the sassy white poodle, Delores is none other than Kim Kardashian. Delores made her debut in the first Paw Patrol movie, and fans can look forward to more of her wit and charm in this new adventure animated film.

Also joining the cast is Kardashian's daughter, North West, who will be voicing Mini, a little Pomeranian. Mini will be part of the Junior Patrollers, fighting crime alongside the main characters.

Leading the superpowered team of the Mighty Pups is Skye, voiced by McKenna Grace. Grace is known for her role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and brings her talent and energy to this iconic PAW Patrol character. Skye's new powers are a dream come true for her, and she plays a crucial role in the film's storyline.

Taraji P. Henson lends her voice to Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist who teams up with the pups' archrival, Humdinger, voiced by Ron Pardo. Henson's portrayal of Victoria Vance adds depth and intrigue to the film.

The voice cast of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie extends beyond the main characters, with a star-studded lineup. Marsai Martin, known for her role in Black-ish, returns as Liberty.

Chris Rock, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and Kristen Bell are also among the talented actors who will be voicing for the film.

Additionally, keep an eye out for a cameo appearance by Saint West, Kim Kardashian's 7-year-old son, whose role remains a surprise.

In addition to the film, there will also be a new PAW Patrol TV series that will air on Nickelodeon. The new series will feature the pups in new adventures, and it will also introduce some new characters.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie releases in theatres on September 29, 2023.

