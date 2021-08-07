Where to watch PAW Patrol: The Movie online? Release date, streaming details and all you need to know

The film adaptation of the immensely popular Canadian computer-animated kids’ TV program, PAW Patrol, is finally releasing this month. Cal Brunker is donning the director’s hat for Nickelodeon movies venture PAW Patrol: The Movie.

The Paramount Pictures project will feature the voices of Kim Kardashian, Randall Park (WandVision fame), Jimmy Kimmel, and many more. The article will discuss its release date in theaters, streaming platforms, cast, and other details about PAW Patrol: The ovie.

PAW Patrol: Everything about the upcoming Kids’ film

When is PAW Patrol: The Movie releasing?

PAW Patrol: The Movie (Image via Paramount Pictures)

PAW Patrol: The Movie is expected to arrive around the world on the following dates:

August 9: UK and Ireland

UK and Ireland August 11: France

France August 13: Brazil

Brazil August 18: Netherlands

Netherlands August 19: Argentina, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Ukraine

Argentina, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Ukraine August 20: Bulgaria, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, Turkey, and the USA

Bulgaria, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, Turkey, and the USA August 26: Denmark, Russia, and Singapore

Denmark, Russia, and Singapore August 27: Spain

Spain September 3: Finland

Finland September 9: Malaysia

Malaysia September 16: Australia

Australia September 17: Sweden

Sweden September 23: Italy

Is PAW Patrol: The Movie releasing in theatres?

The USA release date (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The film adaptation of the hit children’s TV series is being released exclusively in theaters globally, except for in the USA. Paramount Pictures has opted for a blended method of release for US audiences.

Where is PAW Patrol: The Movie releasing online?

The kids' movie is coming on Paramount+ (Image via @PAWPatrolMovie/Twitter)

The computer-animated kids’ film will not be released on any bigger OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or Disney Plus. Instead, Paramount Pictures will release PAW Patrol on their own OTT platform Paramount+.

The subscribers of the Paramount+ will be able to stream the film at no extra cost.

It's the weekend, the #PAWPatrolMovie is coming oh so soon, and we're jamming to this new @AdamLevine song from the movie.



...Yeah, we're in a Good Mood! 🐶🎧🎉



PAW Patrol: The Movie is coming to theatres and streaming on @ParamountPlus August 20. pic.twitter.com/bny9fV1ayL — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) August 6, 2021

PAW Patrol movie: Voice cast and characters

The voice cast (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Drawing inspiration from the original PAW Patrol series, the movie adaptation revolves around the central character "Ryder" and his adorable yet heroic band of puppers.

The movie’s main plot point will be the rise of Mayor Humdinger, PAW Patrol’s biggest adversary. The film features the following ensemble voice cast:

Iain Armitage as Chase, a police pup (German Shepherd)

Marsai Martin as Liberty, a new ally of the PAW Patrol (Dachshund)

Kim Kardashian as Delores, a pup that works at an animal shelter (Poodle)

Will Brisbin as Ryder

Yara Shahidi as Kendra Wilson

Randall Park as Butch

Dax Shepard as Ruben

Jimmy Kimmel as Marty Muckraker

Tyler Perry as Gus

Kingsley Marshall as Marshall, a firefighting pup (Dalmatian)

Lilly Bartlam as Skye, an aviator pup (cockapoo)

Callum Shoniker as Rocky, a recycling pup (Grey and white mixed-breed)

Shayle Simons as Zuma, an aquatic rescue pup (Chocolate Labrador retriever)

Keegan Hedley as Rubble, a construction pup (Bulldog)

Ron Pardo as Mayor Humdinger

Apart from the film adaptation, the ninth season of the original TV series was also renewed back in February this year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul