Where to watch PAW Patrol: The Movie online? Release date, streaming details and all you need to know

The film adaptation of the immensely popular Canadian computer-animated kids’ TV program, PAW Patrol, is finally releasing this month. Cal Brunker is donning the director’s hat for Nickelodeon movies venture PAW Patrol: The Movie.
The Paramount Pictures project will feature the voices of Kim Kardashian, Randall Park (WandVision fame), Jimmy Kimmel, and many more. The article will discuss its release date in theaters, streaming platforms, cast, and other details about PAW Patrol: The ovie.
PAW Patrol: Everything about the upcoming Kids’ film
When is PAW Patrol: The Movie releasing?
PAW Patrol: The Movie is expected to arrive around the world on the following dates:
- August 9: UK and Ireland
- August 11: France
- August 13: Brazil
- August 18: Netherlands
- August 19: Argentina, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Ukraine
- August 20: Bulgaria, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, Turkey, and the USA
- August 26: Denmark, Russia, and Singapore
- August 27: Spain
- September 3: Finland
- September 9: Malaysia
- September 16: Australia
- September 17: Sweden
- September 23: Italy
Is PAW Patrol: The Movie releasing in theatres?
The film adaptation of the hit children’s TV series is being released exclusively in theaters globally, except for in the USA. Paramount Pictures has opted for a blended method of release for US audiences.
Where is PAW Patrol: The Movie releasing online?
The computer-animated kids’ film will not be released on any bigger OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or Disney Plus. Instead, Paramount Pictures will release PAW Patrol on their own OTT platform Paramount+.
The subscribers of the Paramount+ will be able to stream the film at no extra cost.
PAW Patrol movie: Voice cast and characters
Drawing inspiration from the original PAW Patrol series, the movie adaptation revolves around the central character "Ryder" and his adorable yet heroic band of puppers.
The movie’s main plot point will be the rise of Mayor Humdinger, PAW Patrol’s biggest adversary. The film features the following ensemble voice cast:
- Iain Armitage as Chase, a police pup (German Shepherd)
- Marsai Martin as Liberty, a new ally of the PAW Patrol (Dachshund)
- Kim Kardashian as Delores, a pup that works at an animal shelter (Poodle)
- Will Brisbin as Ryder
- Yara Shahidi as Kendra Wilson
- Randall Park as Butch
- Dax Shepard as Ruben
- Jimmy Kimmel as Marty Muckraker
- Tyler Perry as Gus
- Kingsley Marshall as Marshall, a firefighting pup (Dalmatian)
- Lilly Bartlam as Skye, an aviator pup (cockapoo)
- Callum Shoniker as Rocky, a recycling pup (Grey and white mixed-breed)
- Shayle Simons as Zuma, an aquatic rescue pup (Chocolate Labrador retriever)
- Keegan Hedley as Rubble, a construction pup (Bulldog)
- Ron Pardo as Mayor Humdinger
Apart from the film adaptation, the ninth season of the original TV series was also renewed back in February this year.