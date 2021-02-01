Twitter slams Jimmy Kimmel for blackface videos after his "Russian disruptors" remark backfires

Popular late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has come under fire after old videos of him performing in blackface recently surfaced online.

After a statement comparing the Redditors responsible for the recent GameStop stock revival to "Russian disruptors." This touched a raw nerve in the online community.

I AM LOSING MY MIND WE ARE WATCHING MANUFACTURED CONSENT PLAY OUT IN REAL TIME pic.twitter.com/zrMEbe6LBT — shoe (@shoe0nhead) January 31, 2021

He has also been mocked for now deleted tweet in which he referred to Jon Stewart as Donald Trump.

In the clip that sparked outrage, Kimmel condescendingly made the following statement regarding the GameStop situation:

"Despite a sharp decline in sales , over the past six months their stock price has grown by 8000% , because a bunch of amateur investors maybe even some Russian disruptors who were part of a Reddit community called WallStreetBets decided to buy a bunch of GameStop stock.."

However, Kimmel's attempts to demean the efforts of Reddit's r/WallStreetBets backfired as Twitter users responded by calling him a "sellout" and derided the comedian for controversially performing in blackface.

What originally started as a thread by YouTuber Justin Whang has now lured several online community to jump on the anti-Jimmy Kimmel bandwagon.

Twitter takes on Jimmy Kimmel over GameStop statement.

In June 2020, Kimmel issued an apology after videos surfaced of him in blackface.

Blackface is a term used to refer to theatrical makeup, which is used by non-persons of color (POC) to portray caricatures of POC's.

As the norms changed and a cultural crackdown began using blackface in the media, shows like 30 Rock and The Simpsons were criticized for their compactness.

A turning point in all of this was Kimmel's apology in which he expressed regret over his portrayal as NBA star Karl Malone and other black celebrities.

However, his actions have evidently not been forgotten by the online community, who continued to deride him for his problematic actions in the past.

His entire career is based off doing impressions on Fox NFL Sunday and then throwing lavish parties in LA for celebrities so that he can buy their friendship and get jobs he’s otherwise not talented enough for as a result — Greg C (Cable News Sufferer) (@greg06897) February 1, 2021

@jimmykimmel is Corpo scum . He wants you to loose money on wallstreet so his hedgedFund broker can still remain employed and yes he did blackface more than once . This guy has a talk show . #holdtheline #WallStreet #GME pic.twitter.com/aU5YvgHnGY — Jesse hunter (@Jestersdungeon) February 1, 2021

I think Jimmy Kimmel is the least funny existence known to man. It's like he has a stand that alters the concept of humor so even if he were to say something funny, his stand would make it unfunny — Peepee -Special Edition- (@kamukuraseenpai) February 1, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel is an establishment hack. Trying to blame “Russian disrupters” for GameStonks? So out of touch with every day Americans. https://t.co/KMX4sEJqRm — Travis Bell (@TravisAltonBell) February 1, 2021

Trumps gone, but you still aren’t funny @jimmykimmel



Making up that Russians did the Game Stop play?? 🤨



You’re just mad the little guys are winning. 😉 pic.twitter.com/6OzzlSKsy7 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) February 1, 2021

petition to just start spamming any and all headass Jimmy Kimmel tweets with video of him doing blackface pic.twitter.com/jsUCk16pQA — ❄️DJ Frank Chef, PhD❄️ (@SmarkHenry) January 31, 2021

Remember when Jimmy Kimmel did blackface? As a joke? And yet he talks about not making other races as a joke... Is a bald-faced liar and completely unfunny — Bold King Cole (@morrow_cole) February 1, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel is now just a shell of the person that made him famous. — Liberty•Salt•School Choice (@TweetsByBritt) February 1, 2021

I guess we now know how @jimmykimmel got his TV show back after some incredibly racist things he's done in the past. He agreed to give cover to the establishment on Wall Street. He and the Ds in government and most of the big media.

Jimmy Kimmel — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 1, 2021

I can't believe @jimmykimmel became an even bigger establishment tool in the post-Trump era. What an absolute POS. https://t.co/vCPMIid6D2 — 🕊CLaurePhyll🚩🏴🇳🇿 (@LaurPhylEvil) February 1, 2021

Kimmel's decision to invoke an unwarranted "Russian" reference while describing Redditors seemed to have irked the online community.

With dissent continuing to mount online, Kimmel now finds himself bearing the brunt of his recent analysis on the GameStop situation, which has ended up tremendously backfiring.