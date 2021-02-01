Twitter slams Jimmy Kimmel for blackface videos after his "Russian disruptors" remark backfires

Popular late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has come under fire after old videos of him performing in blackface recently surfaced online.
After a statement comparing the Redditors responsible for the recent GameStop stock revival to "Russian disruptors." This touched a raw nerve in the online community.
He has also been mocked for now deleted tweet in which he referred to Jon Stewart as Donald Trump.
In the clip that sparked outrage, Kimmel condescendingly made the following statement regarding the GameStop situation:
"Despite a sharp decline in sales , over the past six months their stock price has grown by 8000% , because a bunch of amateur investors maybe even some Russian disruptors who were part of a Reddit community called WallStreetBets decided to buy a bunch of GameStop stock.."
However, Kimmel's attempts to demean the efforts of Reddit's r/WallStreetBets backfired as Twitter users responded by calling him a "sellout" and derided the comedian for controversially performing in blackface.
What originally started as a thread by YouTuber Justin Whang has now lured several online community to jump on the anti-Jimmy Kimmel bandwagon.
Twitter takes on Jimmy Kimmel over GameStop statement.
In June 2020, Kimmel issued an apology after videos surfaced of him in blackface.
Blackface is a term used to refer to theatrical makeup, which is used by non-persons of color (POC) to portray caricatures of POC's.
As the norms changed and a cultural crackdown began using blackface in the media, shows like 30 Rock and The Simpsons were criticized for their compactness.
A turning point in all of this was Kimmel's apology in which he expressed regret over his portrayal as NBA star Karl Malone and other black celebrities.
However, his actions have evidently not been forgotten by the online community, who continued to deride him for his problematic actions in the past.
Kimmel's decision to invoke an unwarranted "Russian" reference while describing Redditors seemed to have irked the online community.
With dissent continuing to mount online, Kimmel now finds himself bearing the brunt of his recent analysis on the GameStop situation, which has ended up tremendously backfiring.
