PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck on Nickelodeon - Release date, time, plot, and more details

Nickelodeon is reuniting all its 16 puppies along with four cats for PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck. The special, which is the 16th episode of PAW Patrol season 9, will have a duration of 30 minutes. The general running time of the animated series’ episodes is 22–23 minutes, so All Paws on Deck will have slightly more airtime.

Produced by Guru Studio and Spin Master Entertainment, the Canadian TV series debuted on August 12, 2013. Nickelodeon intends PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck to celebrate the Tin anniversary (10th year) of the uber-popular show.

The synopsis, released by the network, reads:

“Ryder and his team of pups must take on 10-year-old genius, Codi Gizmodi, who has her sights set on building her own high-tech city to replace Adventure Bay. Joining the PAW Patrol on this mission are all their friends, including Everest, the first pup to ever join the PAW team; Tracker, the pups’ Spanish-speaking pal; royal pup Sweetie; super twin pups Tuck and Ella; dinosaur-loving and speaking Rex; the newest member--fearless and loveable city pup Liberty, and more.”

The note added:

“It’ll take all the PAW Patrol pups, along with Wild and the Cat Pack, working together to find a way to stop Codi once and for all.”

Be ready to witness "one epic rescue" on PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck

Nickelodeon described the PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck episode as an “all-new one-of-a-kind primetime special,” while adding that the episode will see Ryder (currently voiced by Kai Harris) and his team embark on their “biggest adventure yet,” to “save their town and their tulips.”

Nick Jr.’s YouTube channel announced the launch of PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck last month, hinting at “one epic rescue” that will dominate the special episode.

To note, viewers in Canada, Germany, and Brazil have already watched the upcoming offering, since it aired there on December 10, 2022, February 19, and February 20, 2023, respectively.

Nickelodeon’s further plan to celebrate PAW Patrol’s 10th anniversary

Before the special, the channel will broadcast a marathon of episodes of the show, starring all their guest pups. The episodes will start streaming in the preschool block, which is from 7 am-2 pm (ET/PT), on Monday.

Meanwhile, after PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck, a new episode of Rubble & Crew will hit the space. Titled The Crew Builds a Beaver Home/The Crew Fixes a Road, it will be released on Nickelodeon at 7:30 pm (ET/PT).

Interestingly, Rubble & Crew, PAW Patrol’s first-ever spinoff, marked the start of the 10th anniversary year celebration of the parent show when it debuted this February. The festivity will conclude when PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie premieres on September 29, 2023.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, directed by Cal Brunker and penned by Bob Barlen, is based on the Keith Chapman-created series. Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Marsai Martin, and Kim Kardashian, among others, have lent their voices to the upcoming film.

PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck is slated to hit Nickelodeon on Monday, April 24, at 7 pm (ET/PT), followed by an encore on Friday, April 28, at 11 am (ET/PT). It’ll be available on Paramount+ in select markets.

