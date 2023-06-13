PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - Cast and characters explored

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is a brand new animated comedy superhero movie that is all set to make its debut in theatres in Canada and the United States on September 29, 2023. The story for the new movie has been written by Cal Brunker, Shane Morris, and Bob Barlen, with Brunker and Barlen also serving as screenwriters. Cal Brunker is the director of the computer-animated Canadian film.

The official synopsis for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, given by Paramount Pictures, reads as follows:

"When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference."

The lead voice cast list for the upcoming superhero comedy movie includes Mckenna Grace as Skye, Taraji P. Henson as Victoria Vance, Christian Convery as Chase, and Marsai Martin as Liberty, among others. Without further delay, let's dive right in and take a closer look at the lead voice actors and their respective characters in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

A quick rundown of the major cast members of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

1) Mckenna Grace as Skye

The highly talented and well-known young actor Mckenna Grace is all set to play the lead role of Skye in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Skye is a 7-year-old heartening cockapoo, who acts as the aviator of the team with her pup-power of strength and flight.

Mckenna Grace is best known for her portrayal of the character Mary Adler in Gifted. Her other memorable roles include Juliet Walker in Amityville: The Awakening, Young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Theodora 'Theo' Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, Young Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Esther Keyes in The Handmaid's Tale.

The actor has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Young Sheldon, A Friend of the Family, Fuller House, Designated Survivor, Once Upon a Time, The Vampire Diaries, The Young and the Restless, Malignant, Ready Player One, Annabelle Comes Home and many more.

2) Taraji P. Henson as Victoria Vance

Renowned actress Taraji P. Henson will be seen playing the pivotal voice role of Victoria Vance in the upcoming animated movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Vance is a well-known meteor expert who often works with Mayor Humdinger.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Camille Mercer in Four Brothers, Pam Evans in The Family That Preys, Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, April Jones in I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Sherry Parker in The Karate Kid, Vanetta Teagues in Abbott Elementary, Whitney Rome in Boston Legal, and Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures.

Henson has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, including The Best of Enemies, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Coffee & Kareem, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, No Good Deed, The Good Doctor, Proud Mary, The Division, All of Us, and several others.

3) Christian Convery as Chase

Well-known young actor Christian Convery is all set to voice the character of Chase in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Chase is a 7-year-old independent German shepherd who has the pup-power of super speed.

The actor is best known for playing the lead role of Gus in Netflix's Sweet Tooth and Morgan in Pup Academy.

Convery has also been a part of several other notable TV shows and movies, including Supernatural, My Christmas Dream, Van Helsing, Christmas List, Legion, Lucifer, Coming Home for Christmas, Christmas at Holly Lodge, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Travelled, Aliens Ate My Homework, The Package, A Twist of Christmas, A Snake Marked, Descendants 3, Playing with Fire, and more.

4) Marsai Martin as Liberty

18-year-old Marsai Martin will be seen playing the significant role of Liberty in the new movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Liberty is a long-haired and spirited dachshund whose pup power is stretching.

Marsai Martin is best known for playing the role of Young Jordan Sanders in Little, Callie Coleman in Fantasy Football, Diane Johnson in Black-ish, and Aggro (voice) in DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders.

The actress has also been a part of a few other well-known movies and TV series, entailing Goldie & Bear, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Vampirina, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, PAW Patrol: The Movie, Fun Mom Dinner, and a few others.

Other significant cast members and their respective characters in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie:

Kim Kardashian as Delores

North West as Mini

Chris Rock as a Kitty

Finn Lee-Epp as Ryder

Ron Pardo as Mayor Humdinger

Alan Kim as Nano

Brice Gonzalez as Tot

Christian Corrao as Marshall

Callum Shoniker as Rocky

Nylan Parthipan as Zuma

Kim Roberts as Mayor Goodway

The movie will also feature Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery, Kristen Bell, and James Marsden.

Don't forget to watch PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which will debut in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 29, 2023.

