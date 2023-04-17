3 box office records The Super Mario Bros. Movie has shattered 

Chris Pratt's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has taken the world by storm since its theatrical release. The movie has broken several box office records in the short span of two weeks and has become a major success.

Produced by Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo, the film is based on Nintendo's popular video game series Super Mario, which follows the two plumber brothers Mario and Luigi and their adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom. The film features popular stars including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen.

Although the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it has been smashing records since its release. The numbers from the movie's opening weekend itself was enough to set multiple box office records and it is expected to continue breaking records.

Aiden129 @Aiden1291 The Super Mario Bros Movie breaking every box office record like: The Super Mario Bros Movie breaking every box office record like: https://t.co/OTrtKIIq8z

The Super Mario Bros. Movie sets box office history by breaking these records

1) Highest-grossing film of 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now the biggest release of the year so far, earning over $677 million worldwide. The film beat out Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($474 million) to earn this spot.

In addition, with an opening of $377 million worldwide, the film also surpassed the latter, which earned $225.3 million over its opening weekend, to bag the title of the biggest opening weekend of the year.

Despite a relatively modest production budget of around $100 million, the film has managed to earn so much more than films made by big-budget studios like Marvel and Disney.

2) Highest-grossing worldwide opening ever for an animated film

Read our review: ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ crossed $650M at the worldwide box office.It’s already one of the biggest animated movies of all time.Read our review: bit.ly/MarioTHH ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ crossed $650M at the worldwide box office.It’s already one of the biggest animated movies of all time.Read our review: bit.ly/MarioTHH https://t.co/GGtiGbwixB

Apart from earning the biggest opening weekend of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also officially has the record for the highest-grossing opening worldwide for an animated film ever, surpassing 2019's Frozen II ($358 million).

This also makes the film Illumination's biggest opening, a record that was previously held by Minions: The Rise of Gru (2015), which made $115 million on its opening weekend.

In the domestic market, the film achieved the second biggest opening weekend in the US and Canada for an animated film behind Incredibles 2 ($183 million) by earning $204 million over the weekend.

3) Highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time

Film Updates @FilmUpdates ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ had the biggest opening day ever for a video game adaptation at the domestic box office. ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ had the biggest opening day ever for a video game adaptation at the domestic box office. https://t.co/dAlUlSq4eh

With its incredible performance and increasing earnings, the movie has set history by becoming the highest-grossing film based on a video game of all time. The record had so far been held by the 2016 fantasy film Warcraft, which earned a total of $439 million globally.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also achieved the highest-grossing opening for a video game adaptation worldwide, a record held by 2019's Detective Pikachu ($161 million) so far. The movie also holds the record for the biggest opening for a video game film in the domestic market with its $204.6 million, surpassing 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which opened at $72.1 million.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's incredible box office run shows that there is still a huge demand for movies based on video games. Despite the negative reviews and controversies that surrounded the film even before its release, it has managed to earn its place in the history of animated films and video game adaptations.

