The Super Mario Bros. Movie: How much box office money did the Chris Pratt film make over the April 10 weekend?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has raked in a stunning $377.6 million, as reports Boxofficemojo.com. Creating and smashing records left and right, the animated feature, which was released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, managed over $200 million in the domestic sector.

Meanwhile, $170 million came in from other territories, helping the video game adaptation to cross the $350 million mark within five days of its theatrical premiere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now the biggest-ever opener in the categories of animated films and movies based on video games.

Made on a stellar budget of $100 million, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has performed way better than expected. Box Office pundits had predicted an opening score of $225 million for the new film, but the global box office haul broke that into pieces.

Apart from Marvel star Chris Pratt as the titular character, the fantasy adventure comedy also stars Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Other names include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi's father, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, and Jessica DiCicco as Yellow Toad round up the team of actors of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in over 4,000 domestic theaters

Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt #SuperMarioMovie Actual footage of me pulling up to the theater because The @supermariomovie is Now Playing!!! Wahooooo Actual footage of me pulling up to the theater because The @supermariomovie is Now Playing!!! Wahooooo 🌈🎮🍄 #SuperMarioMovie https://t.co/4YNRK3FuLp

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in 4,025 theaters across the United States and Canada on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, earning $146.4 million over the three-day weekend, taking the five-day domestic income to $204.6 million. As for international markets, the film pocketed $173 million from 70 centers, The Hollywood Reporter stated. The publication added that the film’s family appeal and the nostalgia factor attached to the game acted as competitive advantages.

It seems that a good 60% of ticket buyers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie belonged to the age group of 18-34, and EntTelligence, via Deadline, said that 28% of the audience (the maximum count) flocked to the cinema halls between 1 pm and 4 pm. Meanwhile, 38% of the weekend haul came from the IMAX, PLF, motion seats, and 3D screens, with the latter driving 15% of the gross, it mentioned.

Furthermore, for IMAX, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has clocked in as the largest-ever opening for an animated movie. Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, said:

“Illumination and Universal (production houses backing the Mario film) did an excellent job launching this new franchise, building on the great momentum we’re seeing at the global box office as a very promising summer blockbuster season approaches.”

Earlier, Sportskeeda predicted that the Aaron Horvath-Michael Jelenic directorial will do well in the ticket window since it has some precedence, like the Easter weekend, the love and nostalgia attached to the original Nintendo game, and Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy-Marvel pull. Apart from being an entertaining, wholesome package, the Aaron Horvath-Michael Jelenic directorial did have an upper hand on its box office competitor against the Ben Affleck-directed Air.

Made at a production cost of $70–90 million, the biographical sports drama took home $30.9 million (worldwide) on the debut weekend. Critics loved Air, though, with several complimenting Affleck's directorial skills, Alex Convery's screenplay, and performances. Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Chris Messina, and Chris Tucker form the principal cast.

Both Air and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are currently running in theaters.

