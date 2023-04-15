How much money has the Mario movie made so far?

The new Mario movie has earned nearly $400 million worldwide within the first week of its release. This impressive achievement indicates the widespread popularity of the Mario franchise and the dedication of the cast and crew who worked hard to make the film a hit.

The success of the new Mario movie is attributed to its production, as it is being produced by Illumination Entertainment, the studio responsible for popular animated films such as Despicable Me, Minions, and The Secret Life of Pets. The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, renowned for their work on the animated TV series Teen Titans Go!

The Mario movie was released in theaters in the United States on April 5, 2023. Although the film garnered mixed reviews from critics, it has been well-received by audiences and generated substantial earnings in its opening week.

The record-breaking box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The recently released The Super Mario Bros. Movie, produced by Illumination and Nintendo, performed incredibly well at the box office. The movie is a fun and entertaining adventure that appeals to both children and adults and is filled with humor, action, and heartwarming moments.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie has broken several records. It had a massive opening weekend, generating a revenue of $377 million worldwide, surpassing the previous record-holder Frozen 2, which made $358 million.

The Mario movie also earned $146.4 million in the US for the Friday-Sunday period, second only to Incredibles 2, which made $183 million for its opening weekend in 2018. It had an international opening of $171 million, making it the second-biggest international opening of all time for an animated movie. However, it trails behind Frozen 2, which made $228.2 million in foreign markets for its debut.

The recently released Super Mario Bros. performed incredibly well at the box office. (Image via Illumination)

The Mario movie has shattered records by achieving the biggest opening of all time for a video game adaptation in the United States and worldwide. This success has also surpassed Illumination's Minions films and established itself as the studio's biggest opening to date.

Last but not least, it is currently the sixth highest-grossing video game movie globally, with its earnings inching closer to surpassing Uncharted ($401.7 million) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($405.4 million) to climb even higher up the charts.

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie about?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a family-friendly adventure film based on the iconic video game series by Nintendo. The film features the beloved Mario characters that fans have come to know and love over the years. The story follows the heroic plumber duo, Mario and Luigi, as they set out on a mission to save Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom from the clutches of the evil tyrant King Koopa.

The Mario movie begins with the titular protagonist and Luigi living a mundane life in Brooklyn, New York. Their lives are turned upside down when they encounter a mysterious portal that transports them to a parallel universe. Mario arrives in the Mushroom Kingdom, where Princess Peach is the ruler. Luigi ends up in the Dark Lands, controlled by the evil Koopa king, Bowser.

The Mario movie is a fun and entertaining adventure that appeals to both children and adults.(Image via Illumination)

Bowser wants to marry Peach, but if she refuses his proposal, he threatens to destroy her kingdom with a powerful item called the Super Star. To force Mario to comply with his demands, Bowser captures Luigi. Mario meets a helpful character named Toad, who takes him to meet Peach. The princess agrees to form an alliance with a group of primates called Kongs to fight Bowser.

To secure their help, Mario defeats the leader of the Kongs, Donkey Kong, in a battle. Despite Donkey Kong's formidable strength, Mario emerges victorious with the aid of a special suit called the Cat Suit.

To get a better entertainment experience, fans can expect to watch on Amazon Prime or Netflix soon.

Poll : 0 votes