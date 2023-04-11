Bowser from The Super Mario Bros Movie and 4 exciting Jack Black roles that cannot be missed

Jack Black is one of the greatest comedic actors of all time in Hollywood. He has been a part of many hit blockbusters, including School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda, and more. When he is not slaying role after role in movies, he is also a comedian and a musician. Black is also a part-time geek and full-time dad on his YouTube channel.

He has two Golden Globes to attest to his performance. He has also been inducted into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame to immortalize his legacy.

Jack Black recently marked his presence once again through The Super Mario Bros Movie. His role as Bowser has received tremendous praise and the film, too has been getting great reviews, with people hailing it as a guidebook for future video-game-based films.

The Bowser and 4 other Jack Black roles that fans can't get enough of

1) The Bowser in The Super Mario Bros Movie

Jack Black is currently in what Taylor Swift would have called his Anti-Hero arc, as he is seen as a villainous character for the first time in his voice-acting career. Given the reviews that he is getting, Jack Black is killing it as the villain.

The plot of the movie centers around Mario and Luigi, who are plumbers in Brooklyn. One day, a huge manhole leak appears, and while Luigi and Mario go to fix it, they get sucked in.

They are transported to a deep underground world that is under the terror of an evil entity, the Browser, who wants to conquer the whole world. Whether Mario saves the day with the help of Princess Peach and gets back his brother Luigi is what the story is about.

However, Jack Black has done a wonderful job of bringing Bowser to life as everyone is singing Black's praises. This is huge as the film also stars actors like Chris Pratt, Seth Rogan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The movie, which released in March 2023, is still running in theaters across the globe.

2) Miles in The Holiday

This is one of Jack Black's sweetest roles to date. Apart from Jack Black, the cast includes Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz, who have all portrayed their roles beautifully. Needless to say, this film has become one of the best comfort movies for fans of romcoms.

The movie centers around two women, dealing with their respective relationship issues, who decide to swap their homes and countries and stay at each other's places. In the process of finding themselves in a new country during the holidays, the two women also discover love as they fall in love with two local men.

While the movie, like most romcoms, is fairly predictable, it is still a sweet warm watch. Jack Black's character Miles, is a music composer, who is extremely adorable as he falls in love with Kate Winslet. Although Black wasn't a huge star when the film was released in 2007, he managed to make his mark with the film.

The Holiday is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Professor Sheldon Oberon in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Thanks to his comedic timing and his sense of humor, fans claim that Jack Black is a child trapped in a man's body. In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, he took this to a whole new level as he played the character of a literal child trapped in a man's body.

This movie is a standalone sequel to 1995's Jumanji. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follows a bunch of high schoolers who find the game after being trapped in detention. When they open it up, they are sucked into the world of Jumanji, and they become adults. They have to navigate the game safely and together to reach the finish line and reach home safely.

Fans loved Jack Black's character as his comedic timing is perfect and paired with Kevin Hart and Dwyane Johnson, Black established the character of his own accord. The movie did really well commercially, and his acting was so well-received that he was also featured in the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

The movie came out in 2017 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Po in Kung Fu Panda

For Jack Black’s fans, his character as Po in Kung Fu Panda is an all-time favorite. The adorable, overweight panda who dreams of becoming a kung fu master is what the audience most struck a chord with.

The story follows Po, who is a kung-fu enthusiast. However, he lacks the skill for it. However, when he is chosen as a Dragon Warrior, to everyone’s surprise, he must step up to be serious and truly master kung-fu. Ominous forces threaten the Valley of Peace, and Po needs to team up with his friends to save the day.

The character is really humorous but in the most adorable way possible. It has an ensemble that consists of Jackie Chan, Lucie Liu, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, and Seth Rogan. This movie is a must-watch for every Jack Black fan.

It was released in 2008 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Dewey in School of Rock

As a musician, Jack Black has always been passionate about rock and roll. So, Dewey's role was tailor-made for him. By many, it is seen as one of the best films of his career.

Dewey is a non-serious musician who fraudulently takes up his friend's job by posing as him in a school. As the new music teacher, he is now in charge of teaching music to students.

The film came out in 2003 and took the theater by storm. It is one of the highest-grossing comedy films centered around music. Jack Black received countless praise from both the audience and the critics. It has aged extremely well and has been helmed as a cult classic in recent times.

Released in 2003, the movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The article does not focus on the movies but instead tries to focus on the character Jack Black played and how well he was received in that character, regardless of the movie’s commercial success. All of these movies make for a perfect binge-watch party with friends.

