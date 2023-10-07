Costco sells BARK’s Dog Advent Calendar: Price, availability, and all you need to know

BARK's Dog Advent Calendars are here to make holidays extremely rewarding for our furry babies as Costco offers 'Bark Season's Treatings Advent Calendars for Dogs'. Offering a wide range of fun toys and over 16 delicious treats for our furry friends, the new advent calendars can be perfect for counting the days towards the upcoming winter holidays and Christmas.

Priced at over $49.99 (may vary), the new Advent Calendars can be found at all participating Costco stores across the United States starting this week. Fans looking forward to getting the calendars for their furry friends can get them from the nearest stores for a limited time or until stocks last.

BARK’s Dog Advent Calendars are available in Costco stores nationwide for a limited time (Image via Costco)

Similar to the advent calendars people get for their friends and family, BARK's Dog Advent Calendars also include several gifts in the form of a treat or toy. It is to be noted that this advent calendar can be opened for 24 straight days when counting to Christmas.

BARK's Dog Advent Calendars at Costco include Saint Picolas and other toys

Be it children or adults, everybody loves advent calendars and now our furry babies can join in on the fun too with the new BARK's Dog Advent Calendars from Costco. A perfect fix to keep your pets engaged this holiday season, the new advent calendars can be found at all Costco stores across the United States.

While the treats included with the calendar help keep your pets active and strong this winter, the squeaky toys ensure that they never have to be bored even if you are a bit caught up in the holiday prepping.

The Bark Season's Treatings Advent Calendars for Dogs can be found at the nearest Costco store for over $49.99 (Image via Costco)

The toys included with the advent calendars include - "Saint Picolas, a Christmutts Tree, Santa's Lil Mug, Rudy Jr., Lil Bro Coa, Tur-Keister, and Frosted Frosty." Apart from the treats and toys, BARK's Dog Advent Calendars also come with an exclusive story featuring your own pet.

Fans can read this story by scanning the QR code printed on the packaging of the advent calendars.

While available for a limited time only, these calendars can be bought from the nearest Costco store starting as early as the first week of October and can be availed as long as stocks last.

Fans can also buy them online on the chain's website - www.costco.com - and get them shipped straight to their doors through UPS Ground shipping across all United States addresses.