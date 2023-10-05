When is Toys R Us opening new stores? Plans of expansion explored

WHP Global, the parent company of Toys R Us, is joining hands with the 'Go! Retail Group' as the business announced new plans for expansion. From opening flagship stores across the country by the next year to setting up new airport and cruise ship stores in the coming months, the iconic toy brand is all set to turn tides with bold plans for expansion.

The toy brand will kick off its first expansion plans next month as it opens its first airport store at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Located at Terminal A, the airport store will be joined by a long list of airport and cruise ship stores that are planned to be opened in the coming months. Unlike the flagship stores, the travel retail stores at airports and cruise ships will mostly focus on regional merchandise throughout the year.

WHP Global partners with 'Go! Retail Group' to expand its business across the United States (Image via WHP Global)

WHP Global announced the plans for the expansion of Toys R Us through a press release this week, with Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global, quoting:

“The Toys"R"Us brand is growing fast and our expansion into air, land and sea is a testament to the brand's strength. Since acquiring Toys"R"Us, we have increased our global retail footprint by more than 50% with openings in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Dubai, and Mexico.”

Excited about the partnership, Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group, added to the release:

“As a specialty retailer and with deep roots in the toy and game industry, we are thrilled and honored to partner with WHP Global... With over 30 years of experience in all 50 states, our focus will be to do what we do best -- provide valuable brick-and-mortar logistics and operational excellence to this iconic brand.”

Toys R Us set to open first airport store at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, more stores coming in 2024

The iconic toy brand, Toys R Us, which was forced to close its last two stores in January 2021, is springing back to recovery as it gets ready to open over 24 new flagship stores across the country. The move that is part of the brand's new expansion drive comes in partnership with 'Go! Retail Group,' which will be providing 'brick-and-mortar logistics and operational' services to the business.

Apart from flagship stores, the brand is also targeting the travel retail market as it opens up its first airport store at Terminal A of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport this November. WHP Global has further plans to open several other Toys R Us airport and cruise ship stores that will focus on catering to a wide range of regional toys, games, and other similar merchandise that could help keep kids busy during short or long journeys.

WHP Global will open over 24 new Toys R Us flagship stores by the beginning of 2024 (Image via WHP Global)

The brand has yet to reveal the details about the upcoming flagship Toys R Us locations that are expected to be up and ready for customers by the beginning of 2024. A list of other upcoming airport and cruise stores is also not available for now, but fans can expect WHP Global to shed light on the details in the coming months.