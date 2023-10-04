Is Starbucks shutting seven locations in San Francisco? Details explored

Starbucks regulars in San Francisco were taken by surprise when the chain announced the closure of over seven locations. The closure, which is expected to go into effect in October 2023, comes as the company begins to 'adjust the portfolio of stores' in the city. The chain has not disclosed the exact reason behind this move.

At least six out of the seven stores set to shut are located in the downtown area of San Francisco, while the other store is situated on the northeastern corner of the Cathedral Hill neighborhood. Employees working across the seven stores were notified about the closure this Tuesday and will either be transferred to nearby locations or allowed to work at other stores in and around San Francisco.

Shedding light on the closures in a letter addressed to the district managers in the city, the Regional Vice President of the company for Northern California, Jessica Borton, quoted:

"There are several factors Starbucks considers when tasked with the tough decision of closing a store, but it is all part of ensuring a healthy store portfolio."

Further briefing the managers in the letter, Borton added:

"We will continue to listen to the needs of our partners to ensure they can focus on crafting beverages and creating connections in a welcoming environment."

Seven Starbucks locations in San Francisco are set to close down on October 22

Starbucks recently announced the closure of over seven stores in San Francisco. While the exact reasons for the closure remain undisclosed, the company hinted that it is part of annual business evaluations that are necessary to ensure that the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain best meets the needs of customers.

The list of San Francisco stores closing on October 22, includes:

Mission and Main Streets Geary and Taylor Streets 425 Battery Street 398 Market Street 4th and Market Streets 555 California Street Bush Street and Van Ness Avenue

The popular coffeehouse is not the first business to shut down stores in the San Francisco region. The after-effects of the global pandemic, decreasing number of workers, safety concerns, and the growing number of retail thefts in the region have forced several other businesses, including - Old Navy, Safeway, and Nordstrom - to shut down stores in the last few months.

It is to be noted that all seven stores may stop serving customers even before the day of closure. Following the closure of the aforementioned stores, the city will be left with over seven more stores that will be ready to serve customers every day.

The stores that are still open in the city are located in Powell & O'Farrell, 90 Charter Oak, Pickup-only store at 333 Market, Powell & Sutter, 24th & Noe, Sutter at Stockton (Union Square), and 19th and Irving.

Customers can use the store locator on the chain's website to find their nearest Starbucks store.