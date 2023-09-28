Starbucks winter menu (leaked): Items, availability, and other things revealed

It hasn't been too long since Starbucks launched its fall menu, and leaks of the upcoming winter menu have already started making the rounds on the internet. Teased on Instagram by several popular pages, including @markie_devo, the rumored menu is scheduled to hit stores starting as early as November 2.

Featuring a long list of new and returning fan-favorite options, the upcoming menu includes over a dozen offerings, including Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, New Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai Tea Latte, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf, and Hot Chocolate, among others.

Pictures of the rumored Starbucks winter menu shared on Instagram by Markie Devo (Image via @markie_devo on Instagram)

While the other offerings are yet to be confirmed, the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha is most likely to return to the chain's menu this winter. Additionally, the leaks have also revealed the date for Red Cup Day to be November 16, 2023.

For the unversed, Red Cup Day is an annual celebratory day for Starbucks where fans can get free reusable cups with orders of select handcrafted drinks and beverages.

The leaked Starbucks Winter Menu is expected to hit stores on November 2

While the warmth of fall is a bit far from fading, leaks of the Starbucks winter menu have already started making the rounds on the internet. Rumored to be hitting stores nationwide starting November 2 and onwards, the new upcoming menu includes over seven drinks, three cold foams, five desserts, and three savory food options.

From refreshing peppermint options to exciting cold foam add-ons, the leaked winter menu looks appealing enough to add that extra touch of comfort to a cold winter evening. Apart from the seasonal menu, the leaks also hint at the seasonal merchandise, which seems to be featuring Christmas themes of silver, red, and green, along with bling options like bronze, and violet, among others.

Leaked pictures of the upcoming Starbucks winter merch along with some of the food and drink options available this November (Image via @markie_devo on Instagram)

For those wondering, here's a full list of the rumored offerings that are expected to be hitting the chain's menu nationwide this November:

New Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai Tea Latte Peppermint Mocha Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte Caramel Brûlée Latte Chestnut Praline Latte Hot Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte Pumpkin Ice Cream Cold Brew Pepper Chocolate Cold Foam Sugar Cookie Cold Foam Caramel Brûlée Cold Foam Chestnut Praline Cold Foam Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop Gingerbread Load Snowman Cookie Sugar Plum Cheese Danish Cranberry Bliss Bar Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich

While the leaked menu is yet to be verified by Starbucks, some Redditors, seeming to be employees of the coffeehouse chain, claim that most of these items will be available under the chain's winter menu. However, details about the pricing, availability, and ingredients of the new offerings haven't been revealed yet.