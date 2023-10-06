Sugarfina teams up with Chopin to introduce martini-inspired candies: New flavors and other details explored

Sugarfina, the luxury candy boutique, is joining hands with Chopin Vodka as the brand introduces new martini-inspired candies. Available in over three exclusive variants, namely Essential Martini Truffle, Cosmopolitan Bears, and Lemon Drop Bears, the vodka-infused candies can be found on the brand's website and at boutique stores across the United States. Launched on October 4, the collection is also joined by a new non-alcoholic Martini Olive Almond Candy.

The three new Chopin vodka-infused candies are available nationwide starting October 4 (Image via Sugarfina)

The new candies are priced at over $8.95 each and can be a perfect adult treat for the upcoming winter holidays. Sugarfina is also making things a bit sweeter by offering a new Martini Collection Bento Box that comes with a cube for each of the three exclusive variants. The giftable box is priced at over $32 and comes in a luxurious black candy box.

"Creating innovative flavors": Sugarfina's Chopin Vodka laced candies are meant for adults only

Sugarfina, one of the most popular luxury candy boutiques in the country, is associated with some of the best candies and desserts enjoyed by both fans and celebrities. From regular gummies and chocolates to boozy alcohol-infused candies, the luxury brand makes a wide range of limited edition and exclusive candy variants throughout the year, and this year will be no different as the brand introduces new vodka-infused candies in partnership with Chopin Vodka.

The luxury candy boutique introduced the new vodka-infused candies through a press release this week, with Scott LaPorta, Co-Investor and CEO, quoting:

"We are so excited to partner with Chopin to create a sweet spin on a classic. This collection brings to the table what both brands do best: creating innovative flavors that push the limits of what candy and vodka have to offer."

A perfect gift for candy and vodka fans alike, the new candies take inspiration from some of the most popular Martini varieties that fans could make with a bottle of Chopin Vodka. Delivering all the fun and excitement of Chopin without the bottle, the new candies feature an exquisite flavor profile that may force you to make a quick run to your favorite bar.

The new vodka-infused candies can be purchased from the brand's website for a limited time (Image via Sugarfina)

For anyone wondering, here's what you can expect from the new candies infused with Chopin Vodka:

Espresso Martini Truffles Candy - The candy offers the classic flavors of an Espresso Martini through rich notes of coffee and cacao in the Chocolate truffles featuring a shimmery golden chocolate coating and infusion of Chopin Vodka. Cosmopolitan Bears Candy - Featuring the iconic infusion of flavors from a Cosmopolitan Martini, the Cosmopolitan Bears Candy features sweet-n-flavorful cranberry bears that are elevated with the infusion of Chopin Vodka. Lemon Drop Martini Bears Candy - Similar to the iconic Lemon Drop Martini cocktail, the candy has a sweet-n-sour flavor profile that is complimented with a sugar crystal coating and boozy infusions of Chopin Vodka. Martini Olive Almonds White Chocolate Small Candy - A non-alcoholic option to go with the boozy candies, it features rich white chocolate-coated almonds masquerading as olive garnishes on your favorite cocktails.

Priced at over $8.95 each, the new candies are strictly meant for adults.

Fans can purchase Sugarfina's new vodka-infused candies along with the non-alcoholic almond candy either as single-pack cubes or as a bento pack ($32) that comes with all three vodka-infused candies.