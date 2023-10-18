Hess Police Truck 2023: Features, Price, Where to Buy, and All You Need to Know

Hess Toy Truck is back with its 2023 release as the brand introduced a new Hess Police Truck and Cruiser pair this week. The "heroic pair" of the two green first-response vehicles is available for purchase nationwide starting October 16, 2023. Equipped with over 55 lights each on the Police Truck and over 17 lights on the Cruiser, the toy pair also comes with four realistic sound effects for an immersive experience.

Offering an appealing feature for kids, the Police Truck comes with an accessible rear door that can open up as a ramp, allowing the Cruiser to fit right in the rear of the truck. A perfect gift for kids this holiday season, the Police Truck and Cruiser pair can be purchased exclusively from HessToyTruck.com for over $42.99. Eligible for free nationwide shipping, the new toys come pre-equipped with long-lasting Energizer® batteries.

The Police Truck and Cruiser pair is available nationwide starting October 16 and onwards (Image via Hess Toy Truck)

Popular between kids and adult collectors alike, the Hess Toy Trucks are one of the most sold toys in the United States every year. A treasured tradition among families since as early as 1964, these toys are often shared as gifts during the holiday season.

All you need to know about the Hess Police Truck and Cruiser pair

Hess Toy Truck fans have something robust to look forward to this holiday season as the brand introduced a new Hess Police Truck and Cruiser pair. Featuring a green theme with shiny chrome accents, the new toys come with over 77 immersive lights and four different sound effects.

Ranging from ignition to standby, emergency response to search and rescue, the immersive lights on these vehicles work in different combinations to match up the realistic sound effects.

Talking about accessibility, the Hess Police Truck's rear door doubles as a ramp, allowing fans to load and unload the Cruiser. The Cruiser, on the other hand, features a 270-degree rotating turret equipped with white spotlights.

The Cruiser also comes with a battering ram that can be easily slid out for some action. While the Police Truck may not feature any special movement features, the Cruiser comes with a pull-back motor that can be used to race the vehicle either in wheelie or flat positions.

The Hess Police Truck and Cruiser come with over 77 immersive lights and four realistic sound effects (Image via Hess Toy Trucks)

Exclusively available on HessToyTruck.com, the new pair can be purchased for over $42.99. However, fans looking forward to getting the new Hess Police Truck and Cruiser Pair may have to hurry as they will only be available for a limited time or until stock lasts. Considering the popularity, the new toy pair is highly likely to get sold out in no time.